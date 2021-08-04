Romelu Lukaku next club odds: Chelsea 1/14 favourites after reported bid

Chelsea are now 1/14 to sign striker Romelu Lukaku despite reports that a previous bid was rejected by Inter Milan.

The offer was believed to be in the region of £85m, a deal which would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to Inter, according to Sky in Italy. However, the odds were slashed after further reports, this time from The Telegraph, stated that Lukaku will agree to make a return to Stamford Bridge if the last season's Champions League winners can agree a deal with his current club.

Lukaku played a key part in Inter's Serie A success last season, scoring 24 times from chances equating to 22.40 expected goals (xG) for the Italian champions. CLICK HERE for Romelu Lukaku's Infogol profile He is no stranger to Chelsea fans following a three-year spell at the club. However, he failed to establish himself as a first team regular and instead enjoyed good loan spells at West Brom and Everton before making a permanent move to the Toffees in 2014.

Romelu Lukaku next club odds (via Sky Bet) Chelsea - 1/14

To Stay at Inter - 7/1

Tottenham - 22/1

Manchester City - 25/1

Real Madrid - 25/1 Odds correct at 2235 BST (04/08/21)

A two-year stint at Manchester United followed with 42 goals in 96 games and the odds suggest a return to the Premier League is on the cards. A new striker is said to be top of Chelsea's summer wishlist, with the club previously being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Timo Werner arrived from RB Leipzig last summer for a £47.5m fee - and while his return of 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions could be viewed as a positive - the Blues remain eager on improving their front line. They are also seeking a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who joined AC Milan, while Tammy Abraham could depart the club before the conclusion of the window.

