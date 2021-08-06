Harry Kane next club odds: Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City's interest

Harry Kane remains odds-on to join Manchester City despite insisting he will return to Tottenham on Saturday and stating he has never refused to train.

Kane did not show up for pre-season tests on Monday as expected by Spurs. The England captain has been heavily criticised for his actions but broke his silence in a tweet on Friday afternoon. But his comments have done little to affect the markets, with Harry Kane to join Manchester City this summer staying at 8/11 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

"I'm over the moon!" | Jack Grealish on Manchester City move

Kane's tweet comes after City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed his side's interest in the forward in a press conference earlier on Friday. "Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested," said the Spaniard. "But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try." Premier League champions City have been heavily linked with Kane throughout the summer, but having been 1/3 to join City on August 6 - when the Etihad club were rumoured to have matched Tottenham's asking price - his odds on making a move having slowly drifted.

"Of course we are very interested" | Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Harry Kane