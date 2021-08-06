Harry Kane next club odds: Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City's interest

Harry Kane remains odds-on to join Manchester City despite insisting he will return to Tottenham on Saturday and stating he has never refused to train.
Kane did not show up for pre-season tests on Monday as expected by Spurs. The England captain has been heavily criticised for his actions but broke his silence in a tweet on Friday afternoon.
But his comments have done little to affect the markets, with Harry Kane to join Manchester City this summer staying at 8/11 with Paddy Power and Betfair.
Kane's tweet comes after City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed his side's interest in the forward in a press conference earlier on Friday.
"Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested," said the Spaniard.
"But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try."
Premier League champions City have been heavily linked with Kane throughout the summer, but having been 1/3 to join City on August 6 - when the Etihad club were rumoured to have matched Tottenham's asking price - his odds on making a move having slowly drifted.
Usually, a manager announcing his club are about to try to capture a rival player would cause a frenzy in the markets.
But Manchester City's signing of Jack Grealish for a British-record fee of £100m earlier this week suggests the club may need to sell first before any move for Kane becomes feasible.
Plus there's Spurs' staunched position, with the North-Londoners reluctant to sell a player they reportedly value at £160million.
City have said they would never pay that figure for Kane and Guardiola admitted a deal will be difficult to conclude.
"It depends on Tottenham," he added. "It is different from Jack, Jack had a release clause."
All that helps build an argument to suggest that comments from either Kane or Manchester City don’t seem to be affecting the markets.
One from Tottenham though, and that could be a different story.