Swansea manager odds: Russell Martin odds-on to leave MK Dons for south Wales

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is the new favourite for the Swansea City manager's job, replacing former England captain John Terry at the head of the betting.
Terry was cut into 1/10 favouritism on Tuesday after leaving his role as Aston Villa assistant and publicly stating that it was with the desire to now step up to become a manager himself.
Swansea, who were beaten in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final by Brentford in May, parted company with Steve Cooper in July.
They now appear to have turned their attentions to Martin, who oversaw a superb second half to the season at MK Dons last term, with the club threatening a late-season play-off push before falling away to ultimately finish 13th.
He has been widely praised for his brand of possession-based, attacking football, and it is that it is understood to have caught the eye of the Swansea board as they look to secure a return to the Premier League at the fourth time of asking.
