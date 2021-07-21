Sky Bet Championship: Steve Cooper decides to leave role as Swansea head coach

Swansea have announced the departure of head coach Steve Cooper.

The Sky Bet Championship club said Cooper, who had a year left on his contract, had opted to leave the Liberty Stadium. A statement on the Swans’ official website read: “Swansea City can confirm that head coach Steve Cooper has decided to leave the club. “Cooper had 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2019.

“Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season.” Cooper, who guided England Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, led Swansea to consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship. They lost in the play-off semi-finals in 2020 to Brentford, who beat the Swans again in last season’s play-off final at Wembley. Cooper added: “I’m very proud of what we have achieved over the past two seasons, especially getting to the play-off final, but it feels like a good time for all parties to make a change. “It is a fantastic club, with incredible supporters and I’m very grateful to them, to the players and all the staff for making me so welcome here. I wish the team every success for the future.”

