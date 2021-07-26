Next Swansea manager odds: John Terry favourite after leaving Villa

John Terry has been cut into the 1/10 favourite to take over at Swansea after leaving his role as Aston Villa assistant manager.

The 40-year-old former England and Chelsea skipper joined Villa in the summer of 2017, taking on the captaincy. He played 32 games for the midlands outfit in the 2017-18 season before then becoming assistant to boss Dean Smith. Terry told Villa’s official website: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

Swansea next manager odds (via Sky Bet) John Terry - 1/10

Jody Morris - 6/1

Cameron Toshack, John Eustace - 12/1

Alan Tate - 16/1 Odds correct at 11:17 BST (26/07/21)

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through. “My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager. “It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.” Swansea recently parted company with manager Steve Cooper, and Terry is now heavy odds-on to take over at Swansea City, in what would be his first job as manager.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog