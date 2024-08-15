Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 2.5pts West Brom +0.5 Asian Handicap vs Leeds (12:30) at 5/6 (bet365) 3pts Ayr to beat Hamilton (15:00) at 3/4 (William Hill) Monday 2.5pts Tottenham to beat Leicester and over 1.5 goals (20:00) at 4/5 (bet365)

West Brom vs Leeds Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

West Brom started the new season impressively, dispatching QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road in typical Carlos Corberan style. The Baggies were efficient and effective, well-organised and difficult to breakdown despite losing a clutch of last season's stars during a difficult summer. Back at The Hawthorns, I'm keen to get Albion onside as they host Leeds. The visitors somehow failed to succeed despite a dominant display against Portsmouth but the Whites look a touch overrated here considering Georginio Rutter is on the verge of joining Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara out the door – four key cogs from last term. Leeds' squad is looking a little threadbare right now and having failed to beat WBA in both meetings in 2023/24, I'm happy to oppose their current prices. West Brom have suffered just six league losses in 38 at home under Corberan, boasting clean sheets in 58% of those fixtures – we can back the Baggies with a +0.5 ASIAN HANDICAP start at 5/6 (1.83).