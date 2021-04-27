Europa League betting tips: Manchester United v Roma best bets and preview

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup this season only served to enhance that unwanted record for the Norwegian manager, meaning there will be plenty of scrutinising eyes paying close attention to how his Manchester United side cope with yet another chance to make a cup final.

It is no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record in semi-finals as Manchester United manager leaves a little something to be desired, the Red Devils losing all three of their semi-final matches last season, in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

In truth, though, Manchester United are in a much better place this season than they were when beaten by Sevilla at this stage of the competition last term.

United already have a spot in next season’s Champions League neatly sewn up, and with no realistic possibility of catching league leaders Manchester City, they are free to rest and rotate players as Ole sees fit.

Their 0-0 draw against Leeds at the weekend was the perfect example of just that, Solsjkaer taking the opportunity to rest the likes of Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani and Nemanja Matic ahead of this crucial tie against Roma.

Roma, similarly to Manchester United, have little to play for in the league, with the team from Italy’s capital currently residing in seventh position in Serie A, making qualification for another season in the Europa League hugely unlikely.

Roma’s best chance of securing European football for next season is to win the Europa League, subsequently qualifying for the Champions League, making this a pivotal game in Paulo Fonseca’s side’s season.

Unfortunately for the Italians, they come up against the tournament favourites, with Manchester United currently priced up around the even money mark to lift the trophy, and it is difficult to see the Red Devils being beaten in this fixture.

Is Man Utd's home form deceptively good?

There is a perception that Manchester United’s home form has been poor this season, but that is only really the case because their away form has been exceptional. In fact, only Manchester City and West Ham have collected more points at home in the Premier League than Man Utd this season, with United also scoring the second most home goals in the division.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are overwhelming favourites to win this match, but backing MANCHESTER UNITED -1 on the handicap market gets us a price of 17/10, and that makes plenty of appeal.

Goals galore at Old Trafford?

Away from the match winner, there is certainly a goals angle to be perused in this match, and the value looks to be in siding with plenty of them.

Only games involving West Ham and Leicester have seen Over 2.5 Goals land more than games involving Manchester United in the Premier League this season, while Roma have the fourth highest return in Serie A for the same metric.

A price of 5/6 for OVER 2.5 GOALS may not be available for too long and should be sided with as soon as possible, as should the 19/20 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Both Teams To Score has landed in 58% of Manchester United’s league games this season, the joint-highest in the Premier League, as well as in 55% of all Roma’s Serie A matches.