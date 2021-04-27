Europa League betting tips: Villarreal v Arsenal best bets and preview

It makes sense then that these two sides would make it to the semi-final of the competition, Arsenal the highest scorers in the tournament, while no side that has been involved in the Europa League since the group stages has conceded fewer goals than Villarreal’s seven.

Both Villarreal and Arsenal have played 12 matches in the Europa League this season, and had the tournament been in a league format, the two sides would be first and second respectively.

But while European football has served both these sides well this season, they have both had underwhelming domestic campaigns. Arsenal currently tenth in the Premier League and on track for their worst finish in the top flight since 1995, while Villarreal are some 21 points off a top-four spot in La Liga, and also unlikely to qualify for next year’s Europa League through their league position.

There is an added element of spice to this match as well as former Arsenal boss Unai Emery takes charge against his old club for the first time, and with Arsenal arguably in a worse position than when he left the club.

For all Arsenal’s trials and tribulations this season however, the Europa League has provided them with a safe haven, and even when faced with a tough task against a savvy Slavia Prague side in the last round, the Gunners produced a hugely impressive performance as they thumped the Czech side 4-0 away from home, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

That performance will surely give Arsenal plenty of confidence coming into this fixture, as might the fact that, despite beating Dinamo Zageb in the quarter-finals – winning both matches by just one goal – Villarreal have won just one of their last four matches in La Liga, and they could be there for the taking for Arsenal.

Europa League Arteta's saving grace?

An FA Cup win last season gave Mikel Arteta a little extra leeway at Arsenal, and a victory in the Europa League may just paper over the cracks that have seriously begun to show in the Premier League this season.

This is a big game for Arteta and his Arsenal side, but it is one they have a realistic chance of winning, and 21/10 available about an ARSENAL WIN looks worth siding with.

It will be a tough job stopping Villarreal scoring however, particularly as Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their Europa League matches this term, while the Spanish side have scored in every matched they have played in this season’s competition.

For this reason, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a price of 6/7 makes plenty of appeal, and should be gobbled up while it is still available.