Manchester United: Is Bruno Fernandes becoming less influential?

Sir Alex Ferguson used to prime his teams to peak at the business end of the season. Perhaps Bruno Fernandes got there three months early.

When he scored against Newcastle in February, he had 22 goals for the season, four of them in three games over a week. More than two months later, his Europa League brace against Real Sociedad remain his last goals in open play, his spectacular strike against West Bromwich Albion four days earlier the most recent one in the Premier League. CLICK HERE for Bruno Fernandes' Infogol xG stats and profile In two months, Fernandes has two penalties – away at Granada and Manchester City – in 14 Manchester United appearances; 16 games if his Portugal caps are factored in. The great guarantee of goals has disappeared, except from 12 yards.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League, UCL and UEL 20/21 stats

Still shooting, just not scoring Between the 3-1 win against Newcastle and the Europa League semi-final against Roma, Fernandes has had 34 shots for club and country that were not penalties: none went in. Fourteen were on target, even if five of those were for Portugal against Azerbaijan. One explanation is that exhaustion has blunted his edge. Fernandes’ season for club and country has already included more than 4,500 minutes and that, roughly, he was better in the first 3,400. Certainly the statistics indicate a downturn in his output.

In his last nine league games, starting with Newcastle, Fernandes’ only two goals are spot kicks. In that time, his non-penalty xG is 1.91, an average of 0.21 per game. It is down, if not dramatically, from his previous non-penalty xG of 0.26 per game (for a total of 6.21). His total number of shots, at 27, brings an average of 3.0 per game, a slight reduction on his seasonal average of 3.30. Decline in Fernandes' creativity There is actually a bigger decline in his creative figures. Up and to and including the match at West Brom, Fernandes’ average expected assists per 90 minutes was 0.36. Since then, it has dropped to 0.23. He has only played 21 key passes, 2.33 per game, whereas he was averaging three per game before then. He has made 40 shot-creating actions in nine matches, below a seasonal average of 4.98 per 90 minutes. But the big effect is cumulative. Fernandes’ combined xG and xA per 90 in the Premier League was 0.87 up until the middle of February and is 0.60 since then. It reflects poorer finishing, both by the Portuguese and his United team-mates.

Bruno Fernandes' numbers before and since February 21

In his first 24 league games, he had overperformed both his xG (11.82, to 14 goals) and his non-penalty xG (6.21, with eight goals). Since then, his two goals have come from an xG of 3.51 and a non-penalty xG of 1.91 has brought no goals. In the first two-thirds of the season, he had nine assists from an xA of 8.49; since then, it is two from 2.16 and since creating a goal against Newcastle on February 21, it is one from an xA of 1.87. And yet United have only lost once in Fernandes’ downturn: at Leicester in the FA Cup, when he did not start. Since his last league goal in open play, they have 21 points from a possible 27. But the fact the only points to escape their grasp were all in 0-0 draws – at Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leeds, three matches where he failed to register a shot on target – showed his loss of form may have had an impact. Pogba, Greenwood and Rashford in form But that has been mitigated as others have compensated. Paul Pogba has become more of a creator. Up until the middle of February, he was averaging 0.07 expected assists per 90 minutes. Since then, it is 0.26; his expected goals per 90 has gone from 0.12 to 0.28. Mason Greenwood is United’s top scorer in that time, going from 0.20 xG per 90 to 0.39 and from 0.11 expected assists to 0.15.

Mason Greenwood was Manchester United's matchwinner against Burnley recently