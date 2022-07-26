Manchester United have been after Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong since the start of the summer transfer window, a player who would be seen as an important individual in Erik Ten Hag’s team.

However, the mixed reports from the English and Spanish media could lead for the saga to continue right until the end of the window. Barcelona’s financial issues have forced them to activate economic levers, two of the three levers that are available for approval by the members, which allows them to write off majority of their ongoing debts to make transfer signings and to register the new arrivals. On the other hand, the Dutch international is reportedly not interested in leaving the club, particularly when he is being owed £17million in deferred wages after taking a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The La Liga giants have the option to activate the third lever that is available to them, or force de Jong out of the club, which results in United playing the long waiting game for him. To ensure United are not wasting their time waiting for a player who does not want them, the board should be preparing a list of candidates that could be seen as a backup option should a deal not go through for the main target. The Red Devils have already been linked with both Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans, but there are other players in Europe who are more suitable to seriously consider. Here are five midfielders that Manchester United can target if the de Jong deal does not happen... Fabian Ruiz

The perfect backup option to have is Fabian Ruiz, especially when you understand how unique de Jong is an individual and that there are hardly any players that have a similar profile to him. During his time at Napoli, and previously at Real Betis, he has been able to show his abilities as a deep-lying playmaker, helping the team through his passes between the lines and his calm ball carrying ability. He ranks in the 96th percentile for carries, in the 92nd percentile and 96th percentile for touches in defensive third and midfield third, when compared to other midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, making him a player that is not afraid of receiving the ball in any area of the pitch and is confident of progressing the ball from a deep position into the advanced midfield area. Not only that, but his current contract also ends in June 2023, and he has no intention of signing an extension, which could force Napoli to sell him this summer rather than letting him leave the club as a free agent next year. Konrad Laimer

Recently linked with Bayern Munich, it is a surprise to not see Konrad Laimer linked with more of the well-known teams across Europe. The Austrian international may not boast of the same strengths as de Jong, but he can be utilised as a ball-winning midfielder or as a box-to-box midfielder, which would allow Ten Hag to have a huge upgrade option on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay. Capable of playing the number six position on his own, it would allow the other two midfielders to push high up to help the team attack, whilst his physical ability and his intelligence to read the game would help the side to prevent a counterattack from being successful. United are expected to spend most of the summer window focusing on de Jong, but they cannot forget the importance of a holding midfielder, especially when there are no natural players left in this specific department. Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer is regarded as the complete package of a midfielder. Known for his defensive work in midfield through his interceptions and tackles, he also has the agility, quick feet and ability to make fast decisions in tight spaces, to help his team on the attacking side of the game. Although he does not play as the deepest midfielder for AC Milan, he has the intelligence and stamina to drop deep into defence to help progress possession and to effectively dribble with it high up the pitch. Over the last 365 days, the 24-year-old has ranked in the 99th percentile of midfielders for dribbles completed and players dribbled past, making him a key individual to have when playing on the counterattack or against a side sitting in a low defensive block. The recent reports are advising of a potential swap deal between both clubs, with Donny van de Beek going the opposite direction, someone who may not receive enough game time ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. Mahmoud Dahoud

Just like Ruiz, Mahmoud Dahoud is another player whose contract comes to an end in June 2023, and there is yet to be an indication of a contract renewal to take place with Borussia Dortmund. Before heading into his qualities and his strengths, the main concern a team like United would have to look into before a possible transfer is his injury record, as he has missed over 55 league games for his current and previous club, putting a huge question mark on his availability and reliability. When in form and at the top of his game, Dahoud can influence the match in favour of his team, through his range of passing and his ability to control the game and take it up a notch when required. Despite the lack of physical strength, he has the calmness to match along his technical ability, allowing him to use his body effectively to turn away from trouble and remain in possession. His close control on the ball and his trickery makes up for not having the pace and power as a player. Renato Sanches