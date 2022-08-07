Sporting Life
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he stay or will he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: Odds-on for Man Utd stay after being benched for Brighton visit

By Sporting Life
13:43 · SUN August 07, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is 4/9 to still be a Manchester United player at the end of the summer transfer window despite failing to make the starting XI for Erik ten Hag's first game in charge.

After weeks of speculation that the 37-year-old could be set to leave this month, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford were selected as a front four for the visit of Brighton on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who still has one year remaining on his contract, was named on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League statistics

During what was a difficult 2021/22 for United, Ronaldo's scored 24 goals in all competitions.

Following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League it was reported the Portugal captain was seeking a move to enable him to continue playing in Europe's top-tier club competition.

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were both linked with a move in the early part of the summer but those rumours have since gone quiet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club on September 3rd (odds via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at Manchester Utd - 4/9
  • Sporting Lisbon - 11/4
  • Atletico Madrid - 10/1
  • Bayern Munich- 14/1
  • Chelsea - 14/1
  • Napoli - 18/1
  • Dortmund - 22/1
  • Real Madrid - 22/1
  • Roma - 28/1
  • PSG - 33/1

Odds correct at 1300 BST (07/08/22)

