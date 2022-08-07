Cristiano Ronaldo is 4/9 to still be a Manchester United player at the end of the summer transfer window despite failing to make the starting XI for Erik ten Hag's first game in charge.

After weeks of speculation that the 37-year-old could be set to leave this month, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford were selected as a front four for the visit of Brighton on Sunday. Ronaldo, who still has one year remaining on his contract, was named on the bench.

During what was a difficult 2021/22 for United, Ronaldo's scored 24 goals in all competitions. Following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League it was reported the Portugal captain was seeking a move to enable him to continue playing in Europe's top-tier club competition. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were both linked with a move in the early part of the summer but those rumours have since gone quiet.