Manchester United confirm appointment of Rúben Amorim as new head coach

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach.

The Sporting CP boss has put pen-to-paper on a deal running until June 2027, with the option for an extra year. He replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked on Monday. Amorim - described in the official club statement as 'one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football' - quickly emerged as the Old Trafford club's number one target as Ten Hag's replacement with an official approach made in the days which followed. He starts work on Monday November 11, with Ruud van Nistelrooy continuing as interim head coach until then.

It's done.



Bem-vindo ao Manchester United, Ruben Amorim 🇵🇹🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2024

Amorim's spell in Portugal has delivered two top-flight titles as well as two domestic cups, with a staggering 71.8% win ratio returned from 237 games at the helm. Ten Hag's era ended with mixed results Ten Hag guided United to both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his two full seasons at the club but his time was surrounded by constant noise about his future. It looked like he would lose his job at the end of last season yet victory at Wembley over rivals Manchester City saw him stay on following a review of football operations.

Erik ten Hag won two trophies with Manchester United

While success arrived in domestic cups, United were unable to build towards a Premier League title charge. They finished third in Ten Hag's first season but followed that up by ending 8th in 2023/24. After nine games of the current campaign, they already trail leaders City by 12 points. They'd spent big in their pursuit of glory too. Ten Hag oversaw the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £184million this summer alone.