No European club has ever managed back-to-back trebles. Al Ahly and Auckland City are the only men's clubs to win successive trebles, but is it inconceivable for Manchester City to do so?

Even if they go on to retain only the Premier League it would be the first time in the history of English football that a team has won four straight top division titles.

Premier League table after 28 matches Arsenal - 64 pts | GD: +46 | GF: 70

Liverpool - 64 pts | GD: +39 | GF: 65

Man City - 63 pts | GD: +35 | GF: 63 City, Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the only sides to win three in a row. Pep Guardiola's are currently 5/4 favourites to become the first team to clinch a fourth.

Man City trophy multiples (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester City to win Premier League & FA Cup - 4/1

Manchester City to win Premier League & Champions League - 5/1

Manchester City to win FA Cup & Champions League - 5/1

Manchester City to win Premier League, FA Cup & Champions League - 12/1

Manchester City to win a trophy (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 1/5

Manchester City NOT to win a trophy (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 10/3

To win 2+ trophies (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 13/8