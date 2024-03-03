Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola City

Manchester City trophy multiples odds: Another treble for Pep Guardiola's side?

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:23 · THU March 14, 2024

No European club has ever managed back-to-back trebles. Al Ahly and Auckland City are the only men's clubs to win successive trebles, but is it inconceivable for Manchester City to do so?

Even if they go on to retain only the Premier League it would be the first time in the history of English football that a team has won four straight top division titles.

Premier League table after 28 matches

  • Arsenal - 64 pts | GD: +46 | GF: 70
  • Liverpool - 64 pts | GD: +39 | GF: 65
  • Man City - 63 pts | GD: +35 | GF: 63

City, Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the only sides to win three in a row.

Pep Guardiola's are currently 5/4 favourites to become the first team to clinch a fourth.

Man City trophy multiples (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester City to win Premier League & FA Cup - 4/1
  • Manchester City to win Premier League & Champions League - 5/1
  • Manchester City to win FA Cup & Champions League - 5/1
  • Manchester City to win Premier League, FA Cup & Champions League - 12/1
  • Manchester City to win a trophy (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 1/5
  • Manchester City NOT to win a trophy (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 10/3
  • To win 2+ trophies (excludes Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup) - 13/8
https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

City coasted past Copenhagen in the Champions League last 16 and are now 15/8 to retain the crown they won for the very first time last season.

A home tie against Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals could be, but again City are short 7/5 favourites to win the world's oldest knockout competition.

Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 21 in all competitions (won 18) stretching back to a December 6 defeat at Aston Villa - their only defeat since October 8.

Odds correct at 1615 GMT (14/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

