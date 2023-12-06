Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leon Bailey Aston Villa

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City: Villa make it 14 straight home league wins

By Sporting Life
22:30 · WED December 06, 2023

Aston Villa beat Manchester City 1-0 to register a 14th straight home league win and move above Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Leon Bailey's second half strike was enough to claim the spoils, and also see Unai Emery beat Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career.

Villa were at it from the off, but Manchester City had two quickfire chances to take the lead through Erling Haaland, but Emi Martinez was equal to both.

As it turned out, those would be the only attempts of the entire match for the reigning champions, as Villa turned the screw.

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

The hosts were the most threatening team throughout and finally got the opener thanks to Bailey's deflected goal.

Villa's win - their 10th of the season already - sees them move up to fifth and stay four points behind leaders Arsenal, who they welcome on Saturday.

As for City, it was one of the more disappointing performances of the entire Guardiola era, with the champions now winless in their last four league matches and face a trip to Luton at the weekend.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS