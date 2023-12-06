Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City: Villa make it 14 straight home league wins

Aston Villa beat Manchester City 1-0 to register a 14th straight home league win and move above Manchester City in the Premier League table.
Leon Bailey's second half strike was enough to claim the spoils, and also see Unai Emery beat Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career.
Villa were at it from the off, but Manchester City had two quickfire chances to take the lead through Erling Haaland, but Emi Martinez was equal to both.
As it turned out, those would be the only attempts of the entire match for the reigning champions, as Villa turned the screw.
The hosts were the most threatening team throughout and finally got the opener thanks to Bailey's deflected goal.
Villa's win - their 10th of the season already - sees them move up to fifth and stay four points behind leaders Arsenal, who they welcome on Saturday.
As for City, it was one of the more disappointing performances of the entire Guardiola era, with the champions now winless in their last four league matches and face a trip to Luton at the weekend.
