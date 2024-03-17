FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United face Coventry, Manchester City take on Chelsea

Holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals with rivals Manchester United taking on outsiders Coventry. The draw for the last four raises the prospect of a repeat of last season’s all-Manchester final. Treble-chasing City eased through with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday while Chelsea saw off Leicester 4-2. United’s reward for a thrilling 4-3 extra-time victory over Liverpool on Sunday is a clash with Championship outfit Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2.

FA Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 4/7

Manchester United - 5/2

Chelsea - 6/1

Coventry - 25/1 Odds correct at 1930 (17/03/24)