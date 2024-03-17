Sporting Life
Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester: Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored in stoppage time to send Blues to Wembley

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:46 · SUN March 17, 2024

Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke both scored in stoppage time to send Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea had been two goals to the good at half-time thanks to strikes from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer - either side of a Raheem Sterling penalty miss - but the Foxes fought back admirably to level proceedings.

A bizarre own goal from Axel Disasi just after the break pulled the second tier side back into the match, before a wonderful solo goal from Stephy Mavididi levelled proceedings.

Leicester were in the ascendancy after getting back to 2-2, and looked a real threat on the break, but that all changed when Callum Doyle was given his marching orders for a last man tackle, bringing down Nicolas Jackson.

From then on in was one-way traffic as the Blues searched for a winner and the Foxes attempted to drag the game to extra time and penalties, and eventually they got their goal through substitute Chukwuemeka, who slotted home from a lovely Palmer back-heeled pass.

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester

Another late sub, Noni Madueke, scored a long-range deflected goal to wrap the tie up and see Chelsea punch their ticket to another date at Wembley for the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

