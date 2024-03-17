Chelsea 4-2 Leicester: Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored in stoppage time to send Blues to Wembley

Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke both scored in stoppage time to send Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals. Chelsea had been two goals to the good at half-time thanks to strikes from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer - either side of a Raheem Sterling penalty miss - but the Foxes fought back admirably to level proceedings. A bizarre own goal from Axel Disasi just after the break pulled the second tier side back into the match, before a wonderful solo goal from Stephy Mavididi levelled proceedings.

Leicester were in the ascendancy after getting back to 2-2, and looked a real threat on the break, but that all changed when Callum Doyle was given his marching orders for a last man tackle, bringing down Nicolas Jackson. From then on in was one-way traffic as the Blues searched for a winner and the Foxes attempted to drag the game to extra time and penalties, and eventually they got their goal through substitute Chukwuemeka, who slotted home from a lovely Palmer back-heeled pass.