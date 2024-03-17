Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool: United end Liverpool quadruple hopes after extra time

Amad Diallo scored a 121st minute winner before being sent off as Manchester United made it to the FA Cup semi-finals, ending Liverpool's quadruple hopes. In one of the games of the season so far, fans were treated to an end-to-end encounter with chances galore, and ending in the most dramatic fashion. United took the lead in the 10th minute through Scott McTominay, and it was Erik ten Hag's side that dominated the first 20 minutes. Liverpool took a while to get into gear, but did so just before half-time, Alexis Mac Allister levelling the scores in the 44th minute before Mohamed Salah scored in first-half stoppage-time.

The second-half again provided plenty of entertainment, with vast spaces for both attacks to take advantage of, but it looked as though Liverpool had done enough in the 90 minutes to advance to the semi-finals. That was until Antony, on as a second-half substitute, scored an excellent goal in the 87th minute, swivelling near the penalty area and finding the bottom corner with his right foot.

The 90-minute drama wasn't done there though, as Marcus Rashford had a glorious chance to net what would have been the winner with the last kick of the game, but he sent his shot wide when through one-on-one. Into extra-time and again, just before the stroke of half-time, Liverpool went in front as Harvey Elliott's deflected strike found the bottom corner. Manchester United weren't finished though, and levelled again in the 112th minute, this time Rashford finding the net, before substitute Amad Diallo made himself known to the Old Trafford faithful.

