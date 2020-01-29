Manchester United transfer news: Will Man Utd sign anyone before deadline day? We look at their transfer targets with Bruno Fernandes expected

Paul Higham
January 29, 2020

As we close in on transfer deadline day we take a look at the Bruno Fernandes latest and who else Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could bring in to bolster Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes is on the cusp of signing, but how will he fit in at Manchester United as is he the answer to all their problems?

The clock is ticking down to transfer deadline day and still there has been very little movement among the big teams, with Manchester United in particular very quiet until this Fernandes deal, considering the rebuilding job they have on at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he 'knows their targets' and they've been linked with a lot of players during the window - they always are! But the way they have been going about their business has attracted criticism throughout the window.

Two factors have led to the main criticism, the first being that the Manchester United brand or business seems to come first with the club's hierarchy and they, to the outside at least, look unwilling to splash out the big money on a January transfer.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, do United really have the faith in Solskjaer to back him with some big signings in the volatile January window? There's a train of thought that he is merely keeping the seat warm for Mauricio Pochettino in the summer.

He's staying for now though, but who will be joining him before the deadline shuts on Friday? Let's look at the options.

Who are they backed to sign?

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes betters every one of the Manchester United midfielders in goals and assists.
They've stopped taking bets on the Portugal international becoming a Red Devil as they have seemingly finally agreed on a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the highly-rated midfielder.

He's exactly what they need, providing goals and assists from midfield and in that 'number ten' playmaker role, but United have been getting stick for the way they've allowed the saga to drag on until the final few days.

Agent Jorge Mendes had said Fernandes will definitely move in the summer as Sporting have other offers - although that sounded like agent talk for 'show me the money'. United have now reportedly agreed to Sporting's demands and he's expected to arrive for a medical before deadline day.

RED: What will United have in Fernandes?

Emre Can 25/1

Emre Can celebrates
A former Liverpool man? really? Not sure who would feel worse about this move between Reds and Red Devils but the Germany international continues to be linked with what would be a sensational move to Old Trafford.

His odds now are lofty with Borussia Dortmund the big favourites to land the man that has fallen out of favour at Juventus but the Man Utd link won't go away. Latest reports suggest that connections of the player are trying to persuade him not to make the move to Manchester, but the talk will continue until he shows up somewhere else.

Edinson Cavani 8/1

Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request at PSG
Cavani seems right up Man Utd's street in recent years, but for every Zlatan there is a Sanchez just waiting to burn your fingers, and after the Chilean in particular slumped after joining from Arsenal on mega wages, it's easy to see why they don't want to pull the trigger on Cavani.

United may not have even had the chance to take the plunge though as Cavani looks to be on his way to Atletico Madrid in any case after the Red Devils reportedly made a polite enquiry to PSG about the Uruguayan, but were politely told thanks but no thanks.

Jude Bellingham 8/1

The Birmingham City teenager was thought to be done and dusted, with a surprise £30m move in the bag last week, but, again, nothing seems to have happened on this front - surely United could get this deal done if they really wanted to?

There's a running theme here with Man Utd transfers, namely that there seems to be a huge indecisiveness about who they should sign, and more importantly how much they should be paying for their transfer targets. If they can't even get a 16-year-old from Birmingham in at the first attempt...

What do they need?

How long have you got? There is no quick fix at Man Utd, it's as simple as that, and perhaps they are best keeping their powder dry for this transfer window, but football these days is one big PR business and even from that angle maybe a signing or two here and there would be the right move.

I'm surprised they didn't move hell and earth to bring Christian Eriksen in during January, even if it meant dealing with Daniel Levy in the process which is never a mouth-watering prospect at the best of times.

Harry Maguire has fitted in well and I wouldn't go rushing out for another centre half unless they've got one they're convinced could go right in - Kalidou Koulibaly is the obvious answer but he's unlikely to go anywhere in January and he'll attracted a hefty price tag whenever he leaves Napoli.

Midfield is the main area for concern that could be addressed by Fernandes, but they could also do with a real centre forward, as letting Ramelu Lukaku leave is looking a worse and worse decision the longer time goes on and the more goals he bangs in over in Italy.

Eriksen would've solved their need for that un-picker of locked defences, that added bit of guile in behind their lightning-quick attack and an extra bit of quality on set pieces, while Jadon Sancho would have been that staement of intent that would've really raised spirits at Old Trafford.

Sancho seemed nailed-on at one stage but having seemingly missed out on him and Erling Haaland, United fans will now be casting a jealous eye on Borussia Dortmund as those two will combine for a fair few goals over the rest of the season.

It's maybe symptomatic of the fact that United are now not shopping in the exclusive bracket any more and instead are edging towards the more bargain bucket end of the transfer market.

Deal they should do?

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid 7/1

This one won't happen, but it's a move out of Old Trafford that should be the first and last priority and that's to move Paul Pogba on to pastures new - and it's a move that would surely suit both parties.

Pogba wants to leave, we know that, and Solskjaer despite publicly saying otherwise must know that he's not really helping his side at the moment through a combination of injuries and just not playing that well. He has talent, yes, but can he deploy that talent in this Man Utd set-up? Not from what we've seen.

Players need to be happy, and Pogba isn't he's losing the Old Trafford crowd and Solskjaer's losing his standing the longer he has to keep covering for and backing Pogba when it's clear he doesn't want to be there.

You feel United are hanging on for the summer, a strong Euros an inflacted transfer fee for the man who is still a global footballing icon, but shipping him out in January and bringing in a high-profile replacement like Sancho or Gareth Bale would've been the smart play this window.

Man Utd to sign...

