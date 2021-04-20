Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City are officially pulling out of the European Super League

European Super League: Manchester City officially pull out

By Sporting Life
21:40 · TUE April 20, 2021

Manchester City have confirmed their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League.

City, along with the other members of English football’s so-called ‘big six’, were among 12 clubs plotting to form a breakaway rival to the Champions League.

News of their intention to withdraw from the controversial project came after reports Chelsea were also planning to quit.

A City statement read: “Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.”

On a day of rapid developments that left the Super League concept in danger of collapsing just two days after it had been announced, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also resigned.

CLICK TO READ: Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will stand down

UEFA president Ceferin has welcomed the news that City had begun the process to withdraw from the Super League.

“I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family,” the Slovenian said.

“They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices – most notably their fans – that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football; from the world-beating Champions League final right down to a young player’s first coaching session at a grassroots club.

“As I said at the UEFA Congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision.

“City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game.”

More to follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips