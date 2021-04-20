European Super League: Manchester City officially pull out

Manchester City have confirmed their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League.
City, along with the other members of English football’s so-called ‘big six’, were among 12 clubs plotting to form a breakaway rival to the Champions League.
News of their intention to withdraw from the controversial project came after reports Chelsea were also planning to quit.
A City statement read: “Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.”
On a day of rapid developments that left the Super League concept in danger of collapsing just two days after it had been announced, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also resigned.
UEFA president Ceferin has welcomed the news that City had begun the process to withdraw from the Super League.
“I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family,” the Slovenian said.
“They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices – most notably their fans – that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football; from the world-beating Champions League final right down to a young player’s first coaching session at a grassroots club.
“As I said at the UEFA Congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision.
“City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game.”
More to follow...