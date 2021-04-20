European Super League: Manchester City officially pull out

City, along with the other members of English football’s so-called ‘big six’, were among 12 clubs plotting to form a breakaway rival to the Champions League.

News of their intention to withdraw from the controversial project came after reports Chelsea were also planning to quit.

A City statement read: “Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.”

On a day of rapid developments that left the Super League concept in danger of collapsing just two days after it had been announced, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also resigned.