Liverpool vs Norwich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

I don't think anyone was expecting Friday's news, that Jurgen Klopp was to walk away from Liverpool at the end of the season. It was an announcement that shocked the footballing world and, not long after, the rumour mill began as to who will replace him. For what it's worth, at the time of writing the favourite for the job is former Reds midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The timing is interesting, the news coming slap bang in the middle of two cup games, after Liverpool made it to the Carabao Cup final and before their fourth-round matchup against Norwich in the FA Cup.

There is every chance the Anfield faithful and Klopp's players will be galvanised by the news, ready to give their all for one of the most successful managers in Liverpool history in the hope of a dream send-off. If you think that's a possibility, then the 50/1 about a Liverpool quadruple this season could be just your bag. They are top of the Premier League after all, in a cup final and will likely progress past Norwich here, while being firm favourites for the Europa League.

What are the best bets? Liverpool should win comfortably here, as a price of 1/7 suggests, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them blow Norwich away given the energy and emotion that will be flowing around Anfield. The Reds have won 13 of an unbeaten 16 at home this season across all competitions, scoring 50 times in the process (3.13 per game), with Norwich ranking as the worst team to visit this campaign.

Anfield continues to be a fortress for Liverpool

It could be a hammering, and while Klopp may rotate ahead of a home league game against Chelsea in midweek, don't expect wholesale changes as they bid to round off his era in trophy-winning style. DIOGO JOTA was on the bench in midweek, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start this weekend, and the even money odds on him to SCORE ANYTIME look massively overpriced. CLICK HERE to back Diogo Jota to score anytime with Sky Bet The Portuguese forward, fresh off a brace against Bournemouth, is the Reds' second top scorer this season behind Mohamed Salah, bagging 11 goals.

He has started 15 times for Liverpool across all competitions, and when he has, he's hit the net nine times. Averaging 0.50 xG per 90 despite not starting 35% of matches is impressive, and shows that whenever he's on the pitch he is a serious scoring threat. The even money about Jota scoring against a Norwich side who have conceded 29 times in their last 15 away games (1.93 per game) against EFL opposition looks extremely generous, especially with the same bet as short as 6/10 in places.

BuildABet @ 21/1 Liverpool to win -2 handicap

Diogo Jota to score anytime

Liverpool 8+ corners

Kenny McLean to be carded Click here to back with Sky Bet This should turn into a routine afternoon for Liverpool, who can win comfortably with Jota contributing to the scoring.

Liverpool rack up the corners

Across their last 25 home games, Liverpool have averaged 8.0 corners per game, hitting the 8+ line in 57% of those matches. Norwich have allowed an average of 6.8 corners per game in their last 25 away contests, though they haven't faced a team of Liverpool's quality in that time. Kenny McLean is one of Norwich's most carded players this season, picking up six bookings, and his price to add a seventh here boosts the odds on the BAB.

Team news News on the Liverpool injury front is positive, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in contention to return for this game, while Andy Robertson - who was on the bench in midweek - could make his first start since dislocating his shoulder on international duty. Dominik Szoboszlai is available again too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates in Liverpool's FA Cup win at Arsenal

Mohamed Salah is out though, as is Wataru Endo, who is playing for Japan in the Asian Cup. Joel Matip (knee), Ben Doak (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) are long-term absentees. Klopp should rotate a little here with a big Premier League showdown against Chelsea upcoming on Wednesday. Norwich lost Danny Batth to a hamstring problem in the first half of their FA Cup replay with Bristol Rovers, but he is their only injury concern.