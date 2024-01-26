Liverpool next manager odds: Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been installed as the odds-on favourite to become the next Liverpool manager.

It comes following the shock announcement on Friday that Klopp would be stepping down from the position at the end of the season. The 56-year-old rebuilt the Reds into a force under his guidance, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup across an eight-year spell. They would also finish as runners-up in the Europa League in his first season at the helm following his arrival in October 2015.

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet) Xabi Alonso - 1/2

Roberto De Zerbi - 6/1

Pep Lijnders - 8/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 14/1

Steven Gerrard - 20/1

Luis Enrique - 20/1 Odds correct as 1120 GMT (26/01/24)

Alonso has a connection with the Anfield club, spending five years there as a player between 2004 and 2009. He was a part of the club's Champions League winning side in 2005, following that up by lifting the FA Cup 12 months later. Currently the manager of Leverkusen, they sit top of the Bundesliga table with a four-point gap over reigning champions Bayern Munich. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi takes second in the market having guided the club to the Europa League, where they have progressed to the round of 16. Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders is in at 8/1, although Liverpool confirmed he will leave as he is 'keen to pursue his own career in management'.