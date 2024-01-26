Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of this season

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, despite his contract running until 2026.

The German, 56, replaced Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 and has since won six major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League. Their 2019/20 title win ended the Reds' 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England. Liverpool have also won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during Klopp's tenure, reaching the Champions League final two further times, losing to Real Madrid on both occasions. "I told the club in November," said Klopp.

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024