Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of this season

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, despite his contract running until 2026.
The German, 56, replaced Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 and has since won six major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.
Their 2019/20 title win ended the Reds' 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.
Liverpool have also won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during Klopp's tenure, reaching the Champions League final two further times, losing to Real Madrid on both occasions.
"I told the club in November," said Klopp.
“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to.
“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.
“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.
“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”
