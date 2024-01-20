When will Mo Salah be back for Liverpool? Egypt striker returns from AFCON for treatment

He could yet return to feature in the knockout stage for his country, but should they fail to progress - with only victory over Cape Verde in in Egypt’s final Group B game on Monday guaranteeing it - he could return sooner than planned for the Reds' title push.

The Premier League leaders initially struggled to create in his absence against Bournemouth on Sunday, but moved five points clear at the top thanks to second-half braces from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota securing a 4-0 win.

Speaking after the victory at the Vitality Stadium, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said it “makes sense” for Salah to fly back to Merseyside from the tournament.

“That’s the plan,” the German said before the news was confirmed. “If that’s already decided 100 per cent, I don’t know. But that’s the plan.

“However long he’s out, probably everybody sees it like this, it makes sense that he’s doing the rehab with us or with our people. If that’s written in stone already, I don’t know.

“I spoke with him directly after, the night when it happened. Since then he’s in contact with our doctor. I think he will be back.”

Liverpool are next in Premier League action on January 31 when they host Chelsea, with a Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham and FA Cup tie with Norwich taking place before that fixture.