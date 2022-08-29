Liverpool welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday night. Tom Carnduff has found a best bet priced up at 8/1.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card at 8/1 (Unibet)

It was a result to remember for Liverpool on Saturday. They equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield. Based on chances created, the Infogol model calculated that they had a 1.5% chance of scoring nine - although it could have so easily been more when we factor in a couple of missed opportunities from close range. It should be a much closer game on Wednesday night with Newcastle the opposition. Eddie Howe's men have returned six points from their first three - which included one against current champions Manchester City.

Just how much focus will be on the actual football in comparison with the final 24 hours of the transfer window remains to be seen. Both sides have been involved in a few rumours. That's set to be the case across the games over the next few days, and it'll be interesting to see what the overs/unders line is set at for first press conference questions to be about transfers at full-time. A point of interest for Newcastle's season so far is that the opposition RB/RWB has been booked in three of their four games. That is largely down to Allan Saint-Maximin. Whether he remains on the left side of the front line or plays more centrally is a point for debate when it comes to the away side's set-up at Anfield. However, he is a great player to have for the counter attack.

At a best price of 8/1, we're willing to gamble on TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Only Luis Diaz has committed more fouls among Liverpool players this season. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Liverpool right-back was booked in the 2-1 away defeat at Manchester United, and he could easily be caught in a situation where he's trying to stop Saint-Maximin from breaking forward. While it was for a foul on Joe Willock, Joe Gomez was booked when playing right-back in the last meeting between these two sides. There will be tricky points down that side of the pitch.

Saint-Maximin was fouled three times when Newcastle drew with City a couple of weeks ago, showing how much of an issue he can be for the top defences in the league. Referee Andre Marriner has shown eight yellows across his two Premier League outings so far - with five in his single Sky Bet Championship appearances. It's also worth noting that Liverpool have seen at least one card in ten of their last 12 competitive fixtures at Anfield. Unsurprisingly, one of those was the 9-0 win just days ago. With the odds, as expected, predicting a comfortable Liverpool win, the value comes in backing ALEXANDER-ARNOLD to catch the referee's attention at some stage.

Liverpool v Newcastle best bets and score prediction 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card at 8/1 (Unibet) Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1515 BST (29/08/22)