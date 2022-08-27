We round up the weekend's Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and some noteworthy data points.

Gameweek 1: The state of Man United What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Infogol xG: 4.12 - 0.28

Fairness rating: 97.54

Scorers: Diaz 3' 85', Elliott 6', Alexander-Arnold 28', Firmino 31' 62', van Dijk 45', Mepham OG 46', Carvalho 80' Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history after a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino both netted twice, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott all getting in on the action - that's alongside a Chris Mepham own goal. Firmino was the standout performer of the first 45 minutes, scoring a goal (0.70 xG) as well as providing three assists.

He continued his fine form into the second half, marking his return from injury with a remarkable attacking display days after a quiet performance at Old Trafford. The Reds' five first-half goals came from a total of 2.03 xG - a higher figure than they returned across the full game in defeat to Manchester United. There was no slowing down in the second, adding another four after the break to wrap up a remarkable victory in front of their own supporters. While it was a huge win, Infogol rates it as a 1.5% chance that Liverpool would score nine, based on the chances they created.

Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace Infogol xG: 2.26 - 0.36

Fairness rating: 90.10

Scorers: Stones OG 4', Andersen 21', Silva 53', Haaland 62' 70' 81' Erling Haaland's second-half hat-trick changed the game for Manchester City as they came from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad. Despite conceding early, Pep Guardiola's side could only return 0.64 xG in a first half that saw them fall two goals behind at the break. Bernardo Silva's effort was their first on target in the 53rd minute - a strike that halved the deficit - before Haaland fired in the equaliser as the game moved past the hour mark. Haaland then added two more to complete a hat-trick in a fine turnaround for the Premier League champions, who won by the right margin based on xG.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester Infogol xG: 1.67 - 1.83

Fairness rating: 76.00

Scorers: Sterling 47', 63', Barnes 66' Chelsea bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Leeds last week with a 2-1 home win over Leicester - doing so with ten men for a large part of the game after Conor Gallagher's 28th-minute red card. Raheem Sterling netted both goals - his first two as a Chelsea player - while Harvey Barnes' effort proved to be nothing more than a consolation after Leicester's efforts towards the end of the game went unrewarded. It was a strong attacking showing from Leicester, and the fairness rating of 76.00 demonstrates that they could have easily secured a point on the road. Based on the xG totals, Infogol rated it as a 7.7% chance that the game would finish 2-1, a 1-1 draw being viewed as the 'fairest' result - a 9.2% probability. One positive for the Foxes is that it was their highest xG tally of the season, although that is an indicator of just how bad they've been across the opening weeks and they did have a man advantage for more than an hour. Another defeat likely won't ease the pressure on Brendan Rodgers. His side remain 19th with one point from their first four games.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United Infogol xG: 1.61 - 1.24

Fairness rating: 61.65

Scorers: Fernandes 55' Bruno Fernandes' second-half volley, connecting with a Diogo Dalot cross into the box to finish in classy fashion, was enough to earn Manchester United victory away at Southampton. The Saints responded well to going behind, although Armel Bella-Kotchap's 31st-minute effort was their only big chance of the game (>35%). Despite scoring, United created just 0.15 xG after the break.

A point of interest here is the 76% of Manchester United's first-half xG tally came from one sequence of shots. While they had four - three of which were big chances - the total combined xG came to 0.83. When multiple attempts are made just seconds apart, the maximum number of goals that can be scored is always one. That is regardless of how many efforts there were. For a more detailed explanation, outlining how this is calculated, visit the Infogol blog here.

Brighton 1-0 Leeds Infogol xG: 1.67 - 1.07

Fairness rating: 82.79

Scorers: Groß 66' Brighton's fine start to the season continued after Pascal Groß's second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds. The Seagulls enjoyed the majority of the chances in the first-half but couldn't find the back of the net. The seven shots they registered equalled 0.73 - compared to Leeds' two for 0.09. The Whites looked set up to frustrate, committing a huge tally of 11 fouls which resulted in three yellows being shown. It was largely Brighton creating, but Luis Sinisterra missed a golden opportunity to give Leeds the lead with a chance just past the hour mark (0.61 xG). Brighton punished them, as Groß finally found the breakthrough not long after - a winner that moved Graham Potter's side second ahead of Arsenal's involvement in the late kick-off.