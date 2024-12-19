Liverpool join Arsenal and Newcastle in last four of Carabao Cup

Arne Slot’s much-changed Premier League leaders looked to be easing into the last four as goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott inside the first 32 minutes put them in control at St Mary’s.

Yet Saints, under the interim charge of Simon Rusk following the departure of Russell Martin, fought back in the second half.

Cameron Archer replied with a fine strike just before the hour and Mateus Fernandes felt he should have had a penalty in the closing minutes but the Reds survived a nervy finish.

They joined the Gunners in the next round after Jesus hit a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were stunned as Jean-Philippe Mateta struck after just five minutes but the hosts were a different team after the break.

Raheem Sterling hit the crossbar before Jesus turned the game around with his treble.

Former Arsenal player Eddie Nketiah gave Palace late hope but it was not to be.

Newcastle also progressed as they saw off Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park thanks largely to two goals from Sandro Tonali.

The Italian opened the scoring after nine minutes and added a second before the break.

Fabian Schar put the result beyond doubt before Yoanne Wissa claimed a stoppage-time consolation.

Tottenham play Manchester United in the last quarter-final on Thursday evening, with the semi-final draw following that game.

