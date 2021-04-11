West Ham 3-2 Leicester: Jesse Lingard strikes twice as Hammers hold on

Jesse Lingard continued his one-man crusade to get West Ham into the Champions League with two goals in a 3-2 win over Leicester.

Jesse Lingard's first nine games for West Ham

Leicester hit by Covid-19 breach Leicester’s cause was not helped by a reported Covid-19 breach by some of their players, with a spokesman saying: “Those involved have apologised for their poor judgement. Our response to the matter will be concluded internally.” James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez were all left out for what could potentially end up being a pivotal clash for the European aspirations of both sides. The first half an hour at the London Stadium would not exactly have had the European giants quaking in their boots, though. But a moment of quality from the in-form Lingard, in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, put West Ham ahead.

ALSO READ: Should Lingard make Euros squad?