Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury were left out against West Ham after breaking Covid-19 guidelines

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Hamza Choudhury: Covid-19 breach trio dropped by Leicester

By Sporting Life
18:15 · SUN April 11, 2021

Brendan Rodgers said Leicester’s Champions League challenge had been undermined by players breaching Covid protocols, after their 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury were left out of the crucial match against fellow European hopefuls West Ham having reportedly broken the guidelines.

West Ham went on to inflict only Leicester’s second away defeat of the season, with victory lifting them back into the top four, just a point behind the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester's trio of players dropped for a Covid-19 breach

Rodgers would not confirm the identity of the players, and confirmed they will be back in consideration for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

“I can tell you there was a breach," said the Leicester boss. “My objective when coming to Leicester was to create standards on and off the pitch.

“The standards fell way below what we would expect, especially at this stage of the season when we are challenging and fighting. They fell well below that. The guys would have been in the squad but as a consequence they weren’t. It wasn’t ideal but that’s how strongly I felt.

“We were coming into a very important game but some things are more important than football. You have to respect what the nation is going through and what our values are.

“From a personal perspective I was bitterly disappointed. But it’s a mistake that they’ve made and I won’t hold it against them. It’s in the past now.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips