Leicester vs Liverpool tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

There can’t have been many times in Premier League history that a team has been 1/6 to win away, nor a team 14/1 to win at home. Given the miracle title-winning season witnessed at the King Power a decade ago it would be fitting for Leicester's utterly forgettable, year-long return to the top-flight to end in a defeat that would not only confirm their own relegation, but may also officially crown their opponents as champions. While that would neatly encapsulate just how far this football club has fallen since its disinterested owners decided they no longer fancied funding it, such perfect Easter Sunday dichotomy is perhaps too much to ask, with us likely to have settle for the first part alone. The Foxes may very well be down already by the time things get under way, with a Wolves win at Manchester United earlier in the day enough to send them back to the Sky Bet Championship. Even without it, only the most unlikely of victories will delay the inevitable.

As for Liverpool, they head into Sunday with a 13-point advantage over Arsenal. Regardless of other results, six points guarantees them the title. Should the Gunners lose at Ipswich in mid-afternoon, the Reds - boosted ahead of kick-off by news that captain Virgil van Dijk has followed Mohamed Salah and signed a new contract - will need just one win. So it really is a possibility that both kinds of tears are shed in the East Midlands come early evening.

What are the best bets? I’m struggling to imagine a scenario where I would even remotely consider getting the hosts onside against any opponent, never mind Liverpool. While hard to remember a managerial appointment going as badly wrong, Ruud van Nistelrooy can't take all the blame for Leicester’s appalling campaign with ownership apathy ultimately resulting in a squad vastly inferior to that at the disposal of Enzo Maresca in the Championship last term.

However, there is no shying away from the Foxes’ eye-wateringly bad form under the Dutchman. W2 D2 L14 - a points per game average of 0.44 - is bad enough, but given four highly fortunate points were gathered in van Nistelrooy's opening two matches, things are in fact even worse. Leicester average 0.31 ppg since that anomalous opening week of December, which is the same point in the season we have to go back to for the last time Foxes fans saw their team score a home Premier League goal. A run of eight straight defeats has seen Wolves, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Arsenal, Brentford, Manchester United and Newcastle all WIN TO NIL. It's frankly staggering that a LIVERPOOL team 1/6 for victory can be backed at 11/10 in that market, a bet we should throw considerable weight behind. CLICK HERE to back each Liverpool to win to nil with Sky Bet All other routes into backing an away win look to have been closed off by the bookies and predicting how many goals Liverpool will score is difficult. If you do fancy chancing your arm then the Foxes' current home losing run has contained four 2-0 losses, three have ended 3-0 and Brentford took them apart in a match that was truly the nadir of Van Nistelrooy's reign, with his team clinging on to lose 4-0 having been three down by the half-hour mark against a team well-known for being poor travellers.

It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that Liverpool's form has dropped off a little lately, but only from an almost unsustainable, relentlessly high level. Three defeats in five looks worse than it is, with two of those coming away from the top flight. In their 'bread and butter' as Bill Shankly would always put it, it's five wins from their last six matches. Truly falling to pieces aren't they.

Team news Leicester have Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga back from injury and are hopeful Victor Kristiansen and Facundo Buonanotte will return too. Harry Winks remains unavailable after falling out with Van Nistelrooy. Abdul Fatawu is injured.

Predicted line-ups Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Okoli, Coady, Justin; Ndidi, Soumare; McAteer, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy. Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo.