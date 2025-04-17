Virgil van Dijk signs new two-year Liverpool deal

Liverpool have confirmed their captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club.
The Netherlands international's previous deal was set to expire in the summer with uncertainty surrounding his Anfield future.
But he's followed Mohamed Salah in putting pen to paper on fresh terms, which will keep him in Merseyside until June 2027.
"I’m very happy, very proud," Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com, who announced the news.
"There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.
"It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible.
"The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy."
Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world's best defenders following his £75million switch from Southampton in January 2018.
He's made 314 appearances across all competitions and helped the club to earn the Premier League and Champions League titles.
Following the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer of 2023, Van Dijk was made the Liverpool captain, and his header in the Carabao Cup final secured his first trophy with the armband in February 2024.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the one major Liverpool figure yet to agree to a new deal, although the expectation is that he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer.
