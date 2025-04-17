Menu icon
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk signs new two-year Liverpool deal

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Thu April 17, 2025 · 2h ago

Liverpool have confirmed their captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club.

The Netherlands international's previous deal was set to expire in the summer with uncertainty surrounding his Anfield future.

But he's followed Mohamed Salah in putting pen to paper on fresh terms, which will keep him in Merseyside until June 2027.

"I’m very happy, very proud," Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com, who announced the news.

"There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible.

"The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy."

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world's best defenders following his £75million switch from Southampton in January 2018.

He's made 314 appearances across all competitions and helped the club to earn the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer of 2023, Van Dijk was made the Liverpool captain, and his header in the Carabao Cup final secured his first trophy with the armband in February 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the one major Liverpool figure yet to agree to a new deal, although the expectation is that he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

