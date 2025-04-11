Mohamed Salah puts pen to paper on new Liverpool deal until 2027

Mohamed Salah has ended uncertainty surrounding his future by signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The winger has put pen to paper on terms until June 2027, extending his eight-year stay at Anfield. Salah's enjoying another fine season for the Merseyside club. In 45 appearances across all competitions, he's scored 32 goals and assisted a further 22.

"Of course I’m very excited," Salah told Liverpoolfc.com, who announced the news. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. "It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. "I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies."

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been key talking points

The Egypt international has established himself as a superstar following his switch from Roma in 2017. He's represented Liverpool on 394 occasions, posting a remarkable 354 goal contributions (243 goals and 111 assists). Salah was a Champions League winner with the club in 2019, following that up by helping them to lift the Premier League title the following season. He also has the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup on his CV. The expectation is that Virgil van Dijk - who also sees his contract expire this summer - will join Salah in agreeing fresh terms until 2027, although Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.