Leeds vs West Brom betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This clash between two of the divisions ‘big boys’ is laced with a bit of turmoil. Leeds, a big boy in the sense they have just been relegated from the Premier League, are in a bit of a predicament. The relegation-loan clauses may have expired but their squad is still in disarray. Jack Harrison has departed for Everton, and Willy Gnonto looks set to follow him out of the door. Every completed transfer deal

In total, eight players have left the club this summer, bringing in a total of just £4m. For reference, Leicester’s three sales have brought in £79m and with Romeo Lavia imminent departure, Southampton have raised £130m. Factor in a lengthy list of absentees and Daniel Farke’s XI at Elland Road is a far cry from what we expected. West Brom’s issues are at board level. Carlos Corberan is regarded as the Baggies prize asset, which tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the squad.

What are the best bets? WEST BROM's price looks large in this game though, and airing on the side of caution, I'll be backing them in the DOUBLE CHANCE market. It is not a good time to be a Leeds fan, any sense of optimism drained by a winless return to the second tier and the impending exits of yet more players. Farke's possession heavy approach could suit the visitors as well, Corberan is tactically cute and will no doubt look to the blueprint Cardiff and Birmingham provided for an edge against the Whites. With the quality Jed Wallace and John Swift possess, the Baggies will provide a threat from set pieces.

It's still early days, but the Baggies have had 12 shots from dead ball situations, generating an xG of 1.27 and scoring once.

SEMI AJAYI already has a goal to his name, and he looks a big price TO SCORE ANYTIME and double his tally in Leeds. Last season, Ajayi averaged 0.12 goals per 90 domestically. I would have taken 12/1 here.

Circumstances will force Farke to shuffle his deck once more on Friday and this lack of consistency should lend itself to a goal laden clash. Neither side has kept a clean sheet this campaign, Leeds conceding four and West Brom six. Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team news New signing Joe Rodon should start alongside Pascal Struijk in central defence. Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra will not be involved this weekend.

Carlos Corberan switched to a back five against Swansea, which makes his XI harder to decipher on Friday. The visitors will be without Adam Reach, Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike and Martin Kelly Friday. Brandon Thomas-Asante missed West Brom's last game with an ankle injury but will be assessed ahead of the Baggies trip to Yorkshire.

Predicted line-ups Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; James, Poveda, Gelhardt; Rutter West Brom: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby; Wallace, Swift; Phillips; Thomas-Asante