England celebrate Harry Kane's goal against Denmark
England celebrate Harry Kane's goal against Denmark

England 2-1 Denmark: Harry Kane fires Three Lions into Euro 2020 final

By Sporting Life
22:42 · WED July 07, 2021

Harry Kane propelled England to just their second major tournament final as Gareth Southgate’s men secured an extra-time win against Denmark to set-up Sunday’s shot at European Championship glory.

After topping their group, beating Germany and swatting aside Ukraine, this semi-final victory gives the Three Lions a chance to follow in the footsteps of the triumphant 1966 World Cup side by lifting silverware at Wembley.

Italy lie in wait after a tense, pulsating semi-final under the arch on Wednesday night, when Simon Kjaer’s own goal cancelled out a superb Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick before Kane sealed a 2-1 extra-time win after his penalty was saved.

More to follow...

