Euro 2020 final: Who to back between Italy and England at Wembley

ITALY: Three years after watching the 2018 World Cup from their homes, Italy have made it to the Euro 2020 final following a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain.

The job Roberto Mancini has done cannot be understated, as he has turned a disappointing giant on the decline into one of the most feared sides in Europe.

They have been excellent on the whole throughout the tournament averaging 2.01 xGF and 0.99 xGA per game in their run to the final, but they were fortunate to come through their semi-final against Spain.

Italy were second best to the Spaniards on the eye-test and on the xG battle (xG: ITA 0.78 - 1.74 ESP), conceding two big chances (0.35 xG+) while creating none, and that was the first time at Euro 2020 that they had lost the xG battle.