Jordan Henderson next club odds: Betting suspended on Ajax move

Betting has been suspended on Jordan Henderson's next club with reports indicating a January move to Eredivisie giants Ajax.

It was believed that Henderson's current club, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, weren't keen on making him available just six months on from his controversial switch from Liverpool. On Wednesday morning though, The Athletic claimed that the England international is flying back to the UK from their winter training camp, with an agreement in principle with Ajax. Ajax - currently sat fifth in the Eredivisie table - were previously the 4/5 favourites to secure Henderson's signature this month.

Jordan Henderson - to sign for before 3rd February 2024 (odds via Sky Bet) BETTING SUSPENDED...

Further focus on a potential move came on Sunday as Ajax's interim boss John van 't Schip confirmed their interest in a January deal. "There is serious talk going on with Henderson," he said. "He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia. "It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that." Juventus are believed to be in the market for a midfielder in January, with previous links between the Italian giants and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. They were previously 3/1 second-favourite, but they appear to have missed out on the former Liverpool man.