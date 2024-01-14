Jordan Henderson next club odds: Ajax odds-on favourites for midfielder

Ajax are the odds-on favourite to complete the signing of Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson.

It comes amid reports that the England international is looking to move away from the Saudi Pro League, just six months on from his controversial switch from Liverpool. Ajax have been made the favourites with suggestions that personal terms have been agreed between player and club, although Al-Ettifaq aren't keen on making him available.

Jordan Henderson - to sign for before 3rd February 2024 (odds via Sky Bet) Ajax - 4/5

Juventus - 3/1

Brighton - 11/1

Newcastle - 16/1

Fulham - 25/1

Liverpool - 25/1 Odds correct at 1750 GMT (14/01/24)

Further focus on a potential move came on Sunday as Ajax manager John van 't Schip confirmed the Dutch club's interest in a January deal. "There is serious talk going on with Henderson," he said. "He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia. "It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that." Juventus are believed to be in the market for a midfielder in January, with previous links between the Italian giants and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. They're been made the 3/1 second-favourites, and it appears to be between those two clubs in the market.