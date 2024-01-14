Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson next club odds: Ajax odds-on favourites for midfielder

By Tom Carnduff
17:57 · SUN January 14, 2024

Ajax are the odds-on favourite to complete the signing of Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson.

It comes amid reports that the England international is looking to move away from the Saudi Pro League, just six months on from his controversial switch from Liverpool.

Ajax have been made the favourites with suggestions that personal terms have been agreed between player and club, although Al-Ettifaq aren't keen on making him available.

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Jordan Henderson - to sign for before 3rd February 2024 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Ajax - 4/5
  • Juventus - 3/1
  • Brighton - 11/1
  • Newcastle - 16/1
  • Fulham - 25/1
  • Liverpool - 25/1

Odds correct at 1750 GMT (14/01/24)

Further focus on a potential move came on Sunday as Ajax manager John van 't Schip confirmed the Dutch club's interest in a January deal.

"There is serious talk going on with Henderson," he said. "He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.

"It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that."

Juventus are believed to be in the market for a midfielder in January, with previous links between the Italian giants and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips.

They're been made the 3/1 second-favourites, and it appears to be between those two clubs in the market.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS