Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal Women’s head coach

The Swede joined the Gunners from FC Rosengard in June 2021 and led them to two League Cup titles and the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2023.

But Arsenal have endured a difficult start to this season, with only one win from their opening four Women’s Super League matches and a heavy 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Assistant coach Renee Slegers will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said on the club website: “We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us in 2021.

“We have great respect for the dedication and commitment he showed to our women’s first team and recognise the role he has played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women. We all wish him the very best for the future.