Many of those waiting on the main acca will also have been on a bumper 40/1 shot which featured those sides plus Tamworth and Hibs and with both 2-0 ahead at the hour mark, it was a case of the initial four selections holding the key to a massive afternoon.

The headline four-fold (12/1) featured a quartet of home teams and all of Portsmouth , Burnley , Wycombe and Barnet were ahead by a solitary goal entering the final minutes of their respective matches.

Fortunately, Burnley's typically resolute defence never looked like being breached by Bristol City, and with Portsmouth one of the earlier EFL games to finish, it was over to Wycombe and Barnet to deliver.

An alert from the game at Wycombe might've set pulses racing but it was for a red card for Lincoln which prolonged the wait but effectively ended any hopes the visitors had of salvaging a draw.

Just as the final whistle went there in came news of a goal at Barnet and more unwanted alarm, but it was for the hosts who wrapped up a 3-1 win in the dying seconds, in the process landing both accumulators.

It was the third winning Saturday since February for our team, who in the meantime landed two additional midweek accumulators and hit the crossbar with a 50/1 seven-fold.

Followers of just the main Saturday accumulator are more than £350 in profit for a £10 level stake, but those adding midweek and bonus selections are well past that and certain to end the season well ahead.