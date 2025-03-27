PORTSMOUTH may remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle but at home their record is phenomenal, winning nine and drawing two of their last 11 with a goal difference of +16.
Blackburn have struggled since John Eustace left for Derby, taking a point from their last five matches with new boss Valerien Ismael struggling to make an impact.
BURNLEY haven't lost a league game since November 3, losing only twice in the Championship all season.
Their defence has never been in question, conceding just 11 times in 38 games. Impressive January business helped solve their issues in attack, with the Clarets scoring 15 goals in seven matches - a huge increase from 1.19 to 2.14 per game.
Bristol City have found form to move into play-off contention, but the Robins have won just once away from home since early November.
A February dip in form caused WYCOMBE's hopes of automatic promotion from League One to take a serious hit. While it's easy to assume Matt Bloomfield's departure for Luton was the trigger, the absence of top scorer Richard Kone was more keenly felt.
Since his return to the starting line-up after more than six weeks away the Chairboys have taken seven points from a possible nine, with him scoring twice to move on to 21 for the season. The draw was at Peterborough too, one of the third tier's in-form teams.
Lincoln are a solid enough team, but away from home they've struggled lately, losing six of their last nine.
BARNET are closing in on the National League title, sitting 11 points clear with seven games to play thanks to a 23-match unbeaten run that is even more impressive when you dig further into it. The Bees have won 12 of their last 13 games (including all of their last eight) scoring 30 and conceding just two goals in that time.
Despite sitting sixth, Gateshead are bottom of the National League form table having failed to win in seven matches, losing five in a row.
Another side flying in non-league's top flight are TAMWORTH. They turned heads by knocking Huddersfield out of the FA Cup and taking Tottenham to extra time earlier this season and are now making a late run for the play-offs via four wins in five and one defeat in 10 matches.
After a succession of failed appointments HIBS seem to have finally found the right man in initial interim manager David Gray. They have lost only twice since late November, both away to Celtic, winning 13 of their other 18 fixtures.
