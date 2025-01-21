Jimmy's Punt: Staked 204.40pts | Returned 193.99pts | P/L -10.41pts | ROI -5%

What a relentless period of football. Straight out of the hectic festive schedule and into a brutal start to 2025. There's been FA Cup, Carabao Cup, European duties, League Cup and the usual domestic duties to keep track of. Not forgetting a bumper round of midweek Premier League fixtures alongside regular EFL action on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, thanks to television rights, what used to be strictly weekend football has bled into the week as you can watch games on TV from Thursday through to Monday. It’s a good job I love it because, my word, it is hard to keep on top of the action. And although the games continue to come thick and fast there is plenty to get excited about this weekend, where we start with a top of the table clash in League One on Thursday and ending with another in the Championship on Monday.

Wrexham vs Birmingham Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/5 | Draw 21/10 | Away 11/10 The eyes of the world will be on the Racecourse on Thursday, where media darlings Wrexham host title favourites Birmingham in the Hollywood Derby. The sides start the evening five points apart - the Blues are top of League One with two games in hand and are gathering momentum. Chris Davies' side are unbeaten in 14, winning 12 of those, and have conceded just twice in that run. Birmingham have only dropped 14 points all season (W17 D5 L2). Combine that with their haul of 24 points from 12 games against top half sides and it’s almost enough to sucker you into the visitors price to win this game, almost.

Birmingham manager Chris Davies

The problem is Birmingham have dropped 86% of their points on the road and on Thursday they head to the Dragon's Den to play the best home side in the division. Wrexham are yet to lose in front of their own supporters in the league, taking a whopping 38 points from the 42 available. This is not a quirk of this season though, the Racecourse is a fortress on which back-to-back promotions have been built. Across the last 60 home games from the National League to League One, Wrexham have only lost three times. So, there could be a case for the hosts here. Birmingham’s possession heavy football could play right into the hands of Phil Parkinson's side and their contain and counter approach.

The Blues average 67% possession, comfortably the most in the league, and Wrexham have only had the lion's share of the ball in five of their 12 home games. Instead of tying myself in knots trying to call this clash, I am going to look elsewhere. The unusual kick-off slot makes it awkward for the teams involved but that’s showbiz baby. More importantly for us punters, it opens some betting markets not usually available in League One. I’m talking; shots, shots on target, fouls and cards. The latter is where I was drawn, with JAMES MCCLEAN’s price of 15/8 TO BE CARDED simply too big to ignore. CLICK HERE to back James McClean to be carded with Sky Bet Based on his cards per 90 average from this season (0.38), this price is value without factoring in the magnitude of the game. McClean plays right on the edge and is just as likely to pick up a booking for a foul as he is for fighting, which was the case in the reverse. The Irishman is one card away from a two-game suspension and in front of a sell-out crowd, it could become tough for him to avoid a tenth caution of the campaign.