"Thousands and thousands of hours of football, each more climactic than the last! Constant, dizzying, 24-hour, year-long, endless football!" The iconic scene from That Mitchell & Webb Look is often used on social media but, my god, has it never felt more relevant than in the 24/25 campaign. "Every kick of it massively mattering to someone, presumably." Me! I'm the someone! Perhaps I'm a victim of my own bizarre enjoyment of the game at all levels but even I'm thinking 'can we maybe just have a couple of days off at some point?' Ah, who am I kidding. This weekend delivers yet more fascinating match-ups and some value to be had by travelling across the various leagues in Europe. And, as ever, we go from Friday all the way through to Sunday. I mean, after all: "There is still everything to play for, and FOREVER to play it in!"

Torino vs Cagliari Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Home 21/20 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/5 Friday's Serie A action takes us to Turin for a mid-table clash between Torino and Cagliari. Wins have been hard to come by for both sides throughout the course of the campaign but the visitors have picked up form in recent weeks - two of their last three have returned maximum points. I'll be staying clear of the match market as Torino seem to draw every week but there is value in the 11/4 on CAGLIARI 6+ CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Cagliari 6+ corners with Sky Bet Cagliari sit fourth for corners taken in the Italian top-flight and their style of play is a factor behind this.

Only Lazio have attempted more crosses across all 20 teams this season, and with an average of only one in four being successful, they are seeing them deflected behind by the opposition defence. The game state has also been a factor, particularly on the road. In their 10 away contests, Cagliari have conceded the first goal on eight occasions. They're often chasing a way back into the game. Torino's home record against teams currently sat below them contains two wins and two draws. They've found the net first in those victories over Como and Monza. Cagliari have also conceded first in each of their last four away. Even without the game state, the style they operate with should help them hit this target.

Brighton vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 17/4 While confidence may not be flowing through the Everton camp, there's certainly something to build upon following last week's 3-2 victory over Tottenham. David Moyes' return has delivered positivity and a better way of playing. It's important we don't carried away in the very short term but I'd fancy the Toffees to have a better chance here than the odds suggest. Brighton are good. Really good. They may well have been held back by draws but a three-game winning run in all competitions has put them back on track. The best value comes in focusing on DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN though and the 11/8 price for the striker to have 3+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Calvert-Lewin 3+ total shots with Sky Bet The striker's six shots in that win over Spurs was the most he's had all campaign, as was the 11 aerial duels he ended up winning. He was playing with confidence and deserved to end his four-month wait for a league goal.

We have to be cautious not to get too carried away on the basis of one showing but it doesn't feel like a coincidence that a new manager has arrived and this is what we've seen across his 90 or so minutes of involvement. Brighton are averaging 11.6 shots conceded per game - 10.3 in home games - which isn't the highest in the league by any stretch. But it does mean the visitors should get chances to strike and this bet doesn't require any of those efforts to be on target. It's something Calvert-Lewin achieved in both games under Moyes.