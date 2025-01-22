Jake's Predictions: Staked 294.75pts | Returned 324.06pts | P/L +29.31pts | ROI 10%

Another solid weekend for the column last time out, mainly thanks to Ryan Christie getting carded (5/1), but although I feel like I say this every week it really could have been so much better. Somehow Lewis Cook avoided a card in the same game despite making three fouls including one cynical one on Anthony Gordon. Cheers ref. Aston Villa got a result at Arsenal but Emi Martinez avoided a card despite taking an age over every goal kick. Cheers ref. And Nikola Milenkovic had a goal dubiously ruled out in Forest's win over Southampton. Cheers VAR. Anyhow, we move onto this weekend, with plenty of strong fancies, including a few old favourites.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 21/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 12/5 What a cracking game this should be. Two of the success stories of the season so far, two sides pushing for Europe and two sides bang in form. Bournemouth are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games, winning six of those, while Forest have won seven of their last eight. You could make a case for any of the three results here, so I'll swerve the 1X2, and given the appointment of referee Craig Pawson (4.62 cards per game in 24/25 Premier League), I'll focus my attentions on cards.

While last week's hero Ryan Christie is again an appealing price to be booked, this game should be played in a completely different manner. At St James' Park it was an open contest and something of a 'press-fest' with both teams going for the jugular at every opportunity. This should resemble more of an attack vs defence, with Forest content to sit in and frustrate, which could lead to limited opportunities for Christie to snap into tackles. Instead, with Forest sure to play on the counter, it could be TYLER ADAMS who is called into action more, and who has more opportunity TO BE CARDED as he is tasked with stopping transitions. CLICK HERE to back Tyler Adams to be carded with Sky Bet He's 7/2 to be booked here and as well as putting fires out, he'll have work to do containing Morgan Gibbs-White. The Englishman has started 18 league games this season and the deepest opposing midfielder has been carded in 15 of them - Flynn Downes being the latest last weekend. Add in the fact that Adams has averaged 2.43 fouls per 90 minutes and has four cards to his name in limited minutes (0.53 per 90), and 7/2 looks a whopping price.

Speaking of GIBBS-WHITE, at 16/5 I can't resist putting him up TO BE CARDED too. He has after all been carded in six times this season, collecting four yellows in his last 10 league outings. CLICK HERE to back Morgan Gibbs-White to be carded with Sky Bet He gives as good as he gets, and gets booked every which way you can think of. Dissent - check (vs Liverpool, City), stopping a counter attack by holding - check (vs Brentford, Brighton), traditional foul - check (vs Ipswich, Wolves). CLICK HERE to back Tyler Adams and Morgan Gibbs-White to be carded with Sky Bet Gibbs-White loves the battle, winning 1.51 fouls per 90 and committing 1.63 fouls per 90 this season, so playing the ADAMS AND GIBBS-WHITE CARD DOUBLE is worth a small bet. Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Brighton vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 17/4 The theory in Brighton games is to back the opposing right back in tackles markets. However, watching David Moyes' side against Spurs has me believing that it's Everton right winger JESPER LINDSTRUM we should target this weekend. He was touch-tight to his right back Jake O'Brien in that match, making five tackles to O'Brien's none, making the 23/10 available for 3+ TACKLES appeal on the south coast. CLICK HERE to back Jesper Lindstrum 3+ tackles with Sky Bet Generally, opposing right backs against Brighton have averaged 3.6 tackles per game this season largely down to Kaoru Mitoma, hitting 3+ in 16 of the 20 games the Japanese winger has started.

But I suspect O'Brien will operate more as a right centre-back here, with Lindstrum almost a wing-back, so I'll happily take the chance the latter is the one drawn into the duels. So far this season the Dane is averaging 3.43 tackles per 90, so there is every chance he hits the required line even if he isn't pinned back as I expect him to be. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Liverpool vs Ipswich Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/12 | Draw 9/1 | Away 18/1 Finding a bet in a game where a team is 1/12 is always tough. Every market is short for the favourites, while the underdogs have shown little to suggest they can do much of anything at Anfield. I'll sit this one out from a betting perspective, though I do expect a comfortable home win for the Reds. Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Southampton vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11 Newcastle should win this game comfortably, quite simply because Southampton are so bad. I'm immediately drawn to ALEXANDER ISAK TO SCORE ANYTIME at an incredibly backable 10/11 with bet365 against the league's worst side. He's a best price 4/6 elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back Alexander Isak to score anytime with Sky Bet The case is pretty simple really. Newcastle will create an abundance of chances against the worst defensive team in the league, a side who have allowed nearly 3.0 xGA per game at St. Mary's this season - their poor fans.

Isak will be on the end of plenty of those opportunities, averaging 0.69 xG per 90, and will surely finish one of them, just as he has in eight of his last nine league games. His blank against Bournemouth, and Newcastle's poor performance in that game, is easily forgiven, with that being the Magpies 10th game in 36 days. A busy schedule certainly caught up with them. With a week off, they and Isak will be fresh and champing at the bit to put the defeat to the Cherries in the rearview mirror. I'll also have a bet on KYLE WALKER-PETERS 1+ TOTAL SHOT at 13/10, with the same bet 4/9 in places. Anything around the even-money mark looks good. CLICK HERE to back Kyle Walker-Peter 1+ total shot with Sky Bet KWP has been playing at left-wing, a position that sees him cut inside onto his right foot, regularly resulting in a shot on goal.

That has been the case in his last three home matches, despite two of them being blowouts. In 5-0 defeats to Tottenham and Brentford he fired one and three shots, and he took two shots in the narrow loss to West Ham. Despite being cut adrift at the bottom, the hosts will have a go here, and Walker-Peters looks the best way into a somewhat 'pro-Southampton' bet. Score prediction: Southampton 0-4 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Wolves vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/1 | Draw 7/2 | Away 2/5 Wolves are the worst team in the league by a long way when it comes to defending set-pieces. Arsenal are the best team at attacking them by a long way, too. You know where I'm going with this don't you? GABRIEL MAGALHAES is priced at 7/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and that'll do me nicely. CLICK HERE Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime with Sky Bet Wolves have conceded 19 goals from set-pieces this season, conceding 2.57 xGA and three goals from dead-ball situations in their last four outings. Tosin was the latest centre-back to profit after netting on Monday, though had Noni Madueke not stolen Nathanial Chalobah's goal it would've two in the same game.

We were on Gabriel in the North London derby where I think we all thought he'd scored, only for it to be ruled an own goal, but even without that he has five goals to his name this season, a goals per 90 of 0.26 and an xG per 90 of 0.17 - both league-leading among centre-backs. He warmed up nicely for this too with a three-shot, 0.41 xG performance in the first 30 minutes of Arsenal's Champions League game with Dinamo Zagreb. Had he scored there, we would likely be looking at a price closer to 5/1, so the 7/1 is incredibly generous against such a poor team at defending set-pieces. If you don't want to chance him at a big price to score, can I perhaps tempt you with GABRIEL 1+ HEADED SHOT at 10/11? Given the opponent, this price looks massive for the Brazilian to just meet a corner or free-kick. Of his 18 shots this season, 14 have come via his noggin, with the bet landing in 12 of his 20 starts, including in the reverse. Score prediction: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Manchester City vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home evs | Draw 14/5 | Away 11/5 I feel like everyone was getting carried away with the 'City are back rhetoric' following a run of four wins and a draw, but it seemed people had overlooked how soft of a schedule they had faced. Leicester, West Ham pre-Potter, Brentford, Salford and Ipswich. So, it was no surprise to see them completely undone by an elite team in the Champions League, losing 4-2 to PSG, and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Chelsea give them the same treatment. City's issues remain the same, with that easy schedule masking them, but it's still clear that if you take the game to Pep Guardiola's side, they are incredibly vulnerable. Enzo Maresca, Pep's former assistant, would love nothing more than to get one over on his old mentor in his own backyard, and with just two points between the teams in the table, it could be a huge game with big ramifications on a top four finish.

The Blues have been excellent travellers this season, sitting third for points and third for xG process on the road, and I think recent struggles against Everton, Ipswich and Palace can be forgiven, with all three sides sitting deep and frustrating them. City won't take that approach. With City's attack looking decent and Chelsea's backline still somewhat questionable, I'll swerve a bet on an away win, but instead I'll back CHELSEA TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Taking this avenue means we need not worry about what City do in attack, and should they win 3-2 we'll still have a nice winner. Prior to City's softer schedule, Pep's side had conceded two or more goals in 11 of 12 in all competitions, while Brentford netted twice and PSG put four past the hapless City defence in midweek. Across the last 12 league games too, the reigning champions have conceded a huge 1.75 xGA per game, highlighting just how leaky they have been over a long period of time. With Chelsea fancied to back a couple of goals, the 7/4 about COLE PALMER SCORING ANYTIME looks large. CLICK HERE to back Cole Palmer to score anytime with Sky Bet Palmer has scored 14 times in the league this season, with that figure perhaps going under the radar with many, netting in six of his last 10 league games. His xG per 90 average of 0.56 is extremely impressive and suggests he will be on the end of at least a couple good chances against his former team on Saturday.

Add in the fact that he is on penalties duty as well, and the price on offer looks way too big in what could be a really high-scoring contest. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-3 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)