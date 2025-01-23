Manchester City let two-goal lead slip and suffer costly defeat against PSG

Jack Grealish looked to have put the 2023 winners on course for a crucial victory at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday after coming off the bench to score and set up another goal for Erling Haaland.

Yet in a dramatic second half, the hosts quickly levelled through Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola before a Joao Neves header put PSG ahead 12 minutes from time.

Goncalo Ramos had the final say in a pulsating contest played in pouring rain when his fine strike was given after a lengthy VAR check in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves City outside the top 24 in the league phase of the competition and needing to beat Club Brugge in their last game next week to reach the play-off round.

PSG, who had been the better team in the first half and had a goal disallowed, leapfrogged Pep Guardiola’s side to keep their own chances of progressing alive.

With both sides having struggled in the competition, there had been an obvious tension in the build-up but PSG, feeding on a lively atmosphere, started well.

Desire Doue tested Ederson in the opening minutes and Ruben Dias was booked for crudely halting a charge from the dangerous Achraf Hakimi. Neves headed over from the resulting free-kick.

City threatened when Phil Foden had a shot blocked and Kevin De Bruyne’s follow-up was pushed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Haaland also headed tamely at the keeper.

PSG went close again when a long-range Hakimi effort was saved by Ederson and Vitinha had a shot deflected wide. Fabian Ruiz looked certain to score from the resulting corner but Josko Gvardiol cleared off the line.

City survived a major scare on the stroke of half-time as Nuno Mendes got behind the defence and squared across the box for Barcola to tee up Hakimi. The Moroccan drove powerfully into the net but City were reprieved moments later when VAR showed Mendes marginally offside in the build-up.

The visitors capitalised on the reprieve as they stunned PSG with two goals inside the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Their first came after Manuel Akanji beat Mendes to set up Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese’s effort was blocked by Donnarumma but Grealish, introduced at the break, pounced on the rebound to smash home from close range.

Grealish was involved again as City doubled their lead moments later. This time he was the provider as his cutback was deflected into the path of Haaland at the back post. The Norwegian made no mistake with a typically emphatic finish.

Yet as quickly as City had built their position of strength, they managed to squander it.

PSG’s own half-time substitute Dembele was soon into the action, racing on to a ball from Barcola on the left to sweep home after 56 minutes.

That lifted the crowd and City were undone again on the hour as Doue struck the bar. The ball bounced back towards Barcola and he deftly clipped back over Ederson to score off the post.

PSG now had the bit between their teeth and went close again as Neves fired narrowly over and Dembele thumped another effort against the woodwork.

City were struggling to get the ball out of their own half as PSG continued to attack in waves.

They broke through again in the 78th minute as Neves stooped low to meet a Vitinha free-kick and head past Ederson.

There was no way back for City, who had another let-off when a Dembele goal was disallowed. VAR did not come to their rescue in stoppage time, however, as Ramos’ effort was ruled onside.