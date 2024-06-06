Sporting Life
James Maddison England

James Maddison left out of England's Euro 2024 squad

By Sporting Life
09:24 · THU June 06, 2024

The 27-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of the 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s shot at glory in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park and then travelled with the England squad to London.

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was pictured training with the group on Wednesday, but PA understands he is set to be among the seven players cut for the Euros and has reportedly now left the camp.

Maddison went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance in Qatar and has won seven caps in total.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury problem, which boosts hopes he could make the squad.

The 28-year-old has not played since February and made just 15 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

England face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday evening, which finishes just over an hour before the 11pm deadline to submit the squad to UEFA.

Southgate’s final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.

Euro 2024: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

