Football betting tips: Premier League 12:00 - Everton vs Liverpool 1.5pts Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 goals at 6/5 (General) 1pt Alexis Mac Allister to be carded at 5/2 (Best Price) 14:05 2pts Chema Andres to commit 2+ fouls in Brighton vs Newcastle at evens (Best Price) 1pt Chema Andres to be carded in Brighton vs Newcastle at 15/4 (Best Price)* 1.5pts Adam Wharton to win 2+ fouls in Crystal Palace vs Hull at 5/4 (Best Price) 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Fulham vs Bournemouth at 21/20 (General) 1pt Calvin Bassey to be carded in Fulham vs Bournemouth at 3/1 (General)* 2pts Under 2.5 goals in Sunderland vs Tottenham at 10/11 (General) 16:30 - Arsenal vs Manchester City 1pt Erling Haaland to commit 2+ fouls at 16/5 (Best Price) 1pt Noni Madueke to be carded at 13/2 (Best Price)* *Player prop prices chosen with Super Sub Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Everton vs Liverpool Kick-off: Sunday, 12:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Should we start to trust Liverpool now? Andoni Iraola's men have won nine of their last 13 games across all competitions, with their defeats coming against Manchester City, Arsenal and away at Fenerbache. Away from home they have won four straight league games and six of their last seven. On the face of it Everton's home form is very solid, winning three of five in the league and losing only once, but context is needed. David Moyes' side have had a very kind opening schedule, facing four of the current bottom seven and a hit-and-miss Chelsea side, with the Toffees yet to meet a top tier opponent. They do this weekend, and I am very intrigued to see how they get on. The derby element of the game adds an extra layer to this but I do think there is value in getting LIVERPOOL onside here, and we'll back them TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS.

Andoni Iraola celebrates victory over Man Utd

The Reds are a best price of 4/5 to win which I think is more than fair, Manchester United were around 9/10 earlier in the season at Everton, but we can boost the price to 6/5 by adding the under 4.5 goals, with neither Everton nor Liverpool seeing a five goal thriller in the league so far this season. A few other points of note, no James Tarkowski through suspension is an issue for the hosts, while Liverpool's record post Champions League game has been impressive, with three wins and a draw following a midweek European game. Against the best teams this season Everton have struggled. They needed a last minute equaliser to get a point at Bournemouth (5th) having been outplayed, lost 2-0 in a poor performance at home to Chelsea (8th), lost comfortably 2-0 at Arsenal (1st) and were smacked 4-0 at Brentford (6th) having been 2-0 down before the red card. Let's trust the high-flying and improving Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister has been among the cards this season

We'll also back ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER TO BE CARDED at 5/2 for a number of reasons but mainly as he is one card away from suspension. Should he get carded this weekend he will miss the midweek home game against Sunderland and be back available for next weekend's away trip to Chelsea. Schedule wise, after the Chelsea trip the Reds host Leeds in the league, Iraola's former side Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and welcome Tottenham in the league, so it makes too much sense for him to be booked and wipe the slate clean and avoid walking a tightrope for a very difficult run of fixtures pre-Christmas. Aside from that enticing angle, this is the Merseyside derby so it will be feisty, he'll up against some good foul drawers in the middle of midfield - which could include a cameo from Jack Grealish - and he has already been carded six times in 12 starts across Premier League and Champions League outings this season. Score prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton vs Newcastle Kick-off: Sunday, 14:05 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Live odds, form and stats Brighton were really good last weekend against Hull but a stellar performance from Tigers keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis - that saw hime make seven saves worth 1.46 xG - meant the Seagulls were frustrated and ultimately sucker-punched. They bounced back in the Conference League in midweek but will be keen to get another league win on the board as they welcome a Newcastle side who have shown some real signs of top level football and some shocking ones that suggest they could be in a relegation scrap. This should be a good game with both teams looking to play fast through the thirds, and that could lead to a lot of cynical fouls in transition and ultimately cards, especially with Simon Hooper overseeing proceedings (10 cards in two prem outings this season). I'm shocked about the the 15/4 price available for CHEMA ANDRES TO BE CARDED, and the even money for CHEMA TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS, with both backed. Brighton's midfielder is a foul-machine, committing an average of 2.66 fouls per 90 in the league this season, landing 2+ in seven of eight league appearances.

He has collected four cards in just 542 minutes (0.66 per 90) of league action this season, making the price on offer with a good referee appointment appear huge, and while it does mean he is one card away from suspension, I wouldn't be surprised if the Seagulls had plans to rotate him out of the line up for their upcoming midweek game anyway, so he may as well get suspended right? Right? That would free him up from any suspension issues in the run to Christmas, which will be needed for a player who is undoubtedly Brighton's destroyer. It's worth noting that the top price for the fouls bet doesn't include super sub, whereas the card price does for those wondering why one bet is asterisked in the staking plan and the other isn't. Score prediction: Brighton 3-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Hull Kick-off: Sunday, 14:05 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Live odds, form and stats Thomas Frank's reign as Crystal Palace manager didn't get off to the best starts last weekend with a defeat at Coventry, as the same old defensive issues reared their ugly heads despite a switch to a back four. They shipped 2.06 xG and followed that up in midweek by conceding 2.75 xG in the Europa League. It's clear that Frank needs to sort the defence, and this is a big game against a side heavily fancied for the drop before a ball was kicked in Hull who could put 10 points between themselves and one of the top flight's established sides with a win here. The bet for us here though is to back ADAM WHARTON TO WIN 2+ FOULS at 5/4. The Englishman makes the Eagles tick and has an incredible ability to glide with the ball and beat the press which means he draws a lot of fouls. This season he has won 1.57 fouls per 90 and has seen the 2+ line click in seven of 11 starts. I suspect we could even see an increase in his foul won numbers should Frank persist with a 4-2-3-1 formation which puts more emphasis on him joining in the attacks. Hull are a physical side that are more than happy to make numerous cynical fouls which is why they have the joint-worst disciplinary record in the league this season (32 yellows in 11 games), and will no doubt target stopping Wharton from making this Palace side tick. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Hull

Fulham vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Sunday, 14:05 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Bournemouth are on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions, what a run. Five of those wins have come in the Premier League, and across that quintet of games the Cherries have averaged 2.56 xGF and 1.04 xGA per game. Sustain that level and they could be Arsenal's closest pursuers. That is unlikely of course, but it's not like the results and the process has come against a cakewalk of a schedule, with Marc Rose's side beating three of the current top 10 in the xG table. Fulham have steadied their ship after a sluggish start and have lost just one of their last eight league games, though have managed only two wins against two promoted sides during that run. Their defensive process has turned a corner too - across those eight games they have conceded just 1.19 xGA per game.

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa

This will be a tight game given both sides' solid defensive numbers and I am surprised to see UNDER 2.5 GOALS priced at odds-against. It's a bet that has landed in seven of Fulham's last eight, with those games averaging just 1.63 goals, while Bournemouth have seen it land in three of their last five league games. Given the appointment of Stuart Attwell, who has averaged 5.5 cards per game this season, it would be rude not to chance a player card, and it's CALVIN BASSEY who gets the nod at 3/1 with super sub. The Nigerian has collected four cards already this term (0.36 per 90) and committed 1.09 fouls per 90, which is ideal as he prepares to face Bournemouth and Evanilson. We were on Nikola Milenkovic last weekend only for Murillo to get booked for Nottingham Forest, which means at least one centre-back has been carded in six of Bournemouth's last seven league games. Hopefully Bassey is next. Score prediction: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

Sunderland vs Tottenham Kick-off: Sunday, 14:05 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats This could be a tough watch for the neutrals. Sunderland are fine margin to say the least, and Tottenham have gone that way under Roberto De Zerbi too, prioritising control and defensive stability over swashbuckling attacking football. It's led to a dearth of goals at both ends and means the 10/11 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals greatly at the Stadium of Light on Sunday. The Black Cats remain in the bottom three heading into the weekend but got a good goalless draw at Aston Villa last time out and beat Chelsea at home 1-0 before the break, meaning they have kept three clean sheets in their last four league outings. All five of their home matches this season have gone under 2.5 goals, with the Sunderland faithful witnessing just 1.2 goals per game. Tough viewing. As for Spurs, all of their last four away games have gone under 2.5 goals since the opening weekend debacle at Brentford (3-0), with those four games seeing just 1.25 goals per game. One goal may be enough to win this game, and I wouldn't be putting people off No Goalscorer at 10/1. Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham

Arsenal vs Manchester City Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Arsenal and Manchester City renew rivalries on Sunday and while it is still early in the season, this already feels like a must-not-lose game for Manchester City if they are to win the title (pending charges aside). The Cityzens are six points behind the Gunners heading into the weekend and four without a win in the Premier League, while across their last 10 games in all competitions they have conceded 20 times, highlighting their defensive issues. A home win is a good bet at even money and Joe has that covered in his match preview, so we'll instead head into the player prop markets. Frustrations are building at City and I think we can take advantage with some fancy prices. ERLING HAALAND is the main man for City and the main wind-up-merchant, though he will meet his nemesis in that regards on Sunday in Gabriel Magalhaes. You just know the Brazilian will be in his ear all game long about all sorts of stuff, roughing him up at every opportunity, and Haaland has shown he is happy to retaliate.

Erling Haaland

That is especially the case at the Emirates where Haaland has committed three fouls in both of his last two visits. While not a serial fouler, he has hit 2+ fouls three times already this season including at Anfield against Liverpool the game immediately after the first international break that saw the City guilty verdict drop. At over 3/1, I think it's worth running it back for HAALAND TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. The referee here has me wanting to back a player card or two as well, with John Brooks on fire with cards this season averaging 6.14 per game across seven Premier League outings. That, and the needle between the sides, explains why over 4.5 cards is an even money shot.

Noni Madueke has been among the cards