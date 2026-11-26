Football betting tips: Premier League 15:00 - Leeds vs Coventry 1.5pts Jayden Bogle to commit 2+ fouls at 8/5 (Best Price) 15:00 - Manchester United vs Brentford 1.5pts Brentford +0.25 Asian Handicap at 21/20 (Best Price) 0.5pt A red card in the match at 6/1 (Best Price) 17:30 - Ipswich vs Aston Villa 2.5pts Julio Enciso 2+ total shots and Johan Manzambi to win 2+ fouls at 5/6 (Best Price)* *Player prop prices chosen with Super Sub Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Leeds vs Coventry Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Leeds were excellent last weekend in beating Chelsea, a result the Whites will hope sees them kick on and contend for Europe. For that to happen these are the sorts of games they have to win. Coventry have started the season well and sit 14th after beating Crystal Palace, but they have struggled away from home, losing four of five and conceding 10 times in the process. The hosts are understandably short at 1/2 to win here, but I'll instead head to the player fouls market where JAYDEN BOGLE can be backed at 8/5 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. Bogle has committed 1.91 fouls per 90 this season, with this bet landing in four of his last five starts, and the tenacious wing-back comes up against a couple of tricky opponents this weekend. Yann Gboho will likely start on the left wing for the visitors and he's won 2-3-2 fouls across his three league starts. His replacement should he come off is likely to be Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has won 3.29 fouls per 90 in the Premier League this season, meaning Bogle will be tested throughout. Score prediction: Leeds 2-0 Coventry

Manchester United vs Brentford Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Manchester United at 21/20? No thanks. While we didn't learn much about Mauricio Pochettino's plans last week as they were reduced to 10 men early against Liverpool, we did see a bit of high pressing in midweek during the 2-2 draw against Sporting alongside the usual defensive and goalkeeping mishaps. A team that has won just once in the league all season and once in their last 13 games across all competitions should not be priced near even money against a solid and consistent top-half Premier League team. Brentford are admittedly still looking for their first away win of the season but have lost only once in five. We can back BRENTFORD +0.25 ASIAN HANDICAP at 21/20 and that appeals as a solid bet, with us making money if the Bees avoid defeat and only losing money if they get beaten. The high press was semi-effective in Portugal against a team who want to get the ball down and play, and while Brentford are capable of that, I suspect they will be happy to negate the press and play long balls over the top of a high defensive line that has been heavily exposed in Poch's first two games.

Leny Yoro was sent off last weekend at Anfield

On that theme, I also want to have a small bet on A RED CARD IN THE MATCH, which is a huge price at 6/1. United saw another red card in midweek, meaning this bet has landed in seven of their last 12 league and Champions League outings, while Brentford's Monday night game saw a red card too, with three of their last five in the Premier League seeing this bet click. At the prices it does seem worth getting involved, though the appointment of Robert Jones has put a dampener on my excitement. Jones has averaged 3.9 cards per game over the last two seasons in the top flight, steady enough, but has rarely reached for his red. He did remember he still has it in a recent Conference League game, so there is hope, with clear ill-discipline at United and the learning of new tactics seeing yet more teething issues. Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Brentford

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Ipswich are five without a win after starting ok, with three losses in that time seeing them drop to 16th as they prepare to welcome an Aston Villa side winless in six across all competitions. Unai Emery's men are unbeaten in seven league games though, winning three of those. The main markets make little appeal here and instead I want to focus on one star player from each team to combine in a 5/6 double. First is Ipswich's JULIO ENCISO to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. The Paraguayan is a shoot-on-sight merchant, taking the third most shots in the league this season at an average of 3.53 shots per 90.