Jake's predictions

Jake Osgathorpe's football tipping record

Football
Thu October 01, 2026 · 2h ago

Jake is our deputy football editor and his column, Jake's Predictions, is a profitable, weekly look at every round of Premier League fixtures and major tournaments.

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 2024 - Present

  • +107.36pts (ROI 7.5%)
  • 1,425.65pts staked

Outrights not included - scroll to bottom for separate P/L.

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 26/27

P/L -8.8pts | ROI -9% | Staked 97.8pts

  • *With Super Sub: P/L +0.7pts | ROI 1% | Staked 97.8pts

August: -16.75pts

  • *with Super Sub: -10.25pts

September: +7.95pts

  • *with Super Sub: +10.95pts

October: will be added at the end of the month

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions World Cup 2026

P/L +37.24pts | ROI 21% | Staked 174.6pts

Group Stage 1: +3.8pts

Group Stage 2: +5.35pts

Group Stage 3: +7.92pts

Round of 32: +8.55pts

Last 16: +2.52pts

Quarter-final: +5.19pts

Semi-final: +1.4pts

Final + 3rd place playoff: +2.51pts

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 25/26

P/L +35.53pts | ROI 6.2% | Staked 569pts

  • *with Super Sub: P/L +57.33pts | ROI 10% | Staked 569pts

August: +8.54pts

September: +11.59pts

October: -9.44pts

November: -20.02pts

December: -3.34pts

January: +8.93pts

  • *with Super Sub: +13.93pts

February: +5.57pts

March: +43.01pts

  • *with Super Sub: +54.91pts

April: -1.18pts

May: -8.13pts

  • *with Super Sub: -3.23pts

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 24/25

P/L +30.86pts | ROI 6% | Staked 503pts

August: -2.83pts

September: +8.29pts

October: +8.99pts

November: -9.62pts

December: +17.62pts

January: +8.66pts

February: -9.93pts

March: +2.73pts

April: +4.49pts

May: +2.46pts

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions Euro 2024

P/L 12.53pts | ROI 15.4% | Staked 81.25pts

Group Stage 1: -5pts

Group Stage 2: +2.85pts

Group Stage 3: +11.67pts

Last 16: -0.06pts

Quarter-final: +2.75pts

Semi-final: +1.82pts

Final: -1.50pts

Outrights (from Jake's Predictions column only)

24/25: +44.14pts | ROI +74% | Staked 59.5pts

25/26: +6.1pts | ROI +10% | Staked 61pts

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