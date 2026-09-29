Jake is our deputy football editor and his column, Jake's Predictions, is a profitable, weekly look at every round of Premier League fixtures and major tournaments.
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 2024 - Present
- +107.36pts (ROI 7.5%)
- 1,425.65pts staked
Outrights not included - scroll to bottom for separate P/L.
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 26/27
P/L -8.8pts | ROI -9% | Staked 97.8pts
- *With Super Sub: P/L +0.7pts | ROI 1% | Staked 97.8pts
August: -16.75pts
- *with Super Sub: -10.25pts
September: +7.95pts
- *with Super Sub: +10.95pts
October: will be added at the end of the month
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions World Cup 2026
P/L +37.24pts | ROI 21% | Staked 174.6pts
Group Stage 1: +3.8pts
Group Stage 2: +5.35pts
Group Stage 3: +7.92pts
Round of 32: +8.55pts
Last 16: +2.52pts
Quarter-final: +5.19pts
Semi-final: +1.4pts
Final + 3rd place playoff: +2.51pts
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 25/26
P/L +35.53pts | ROI 6.2% | Staked 569pts
- *with Super Sub: P/L +57.33pts | ROI 10% | Staked 569pts
August: +8.54pts
September: +11.59pts
October: -9.44pts
November: -20.02pts
December: -3.34pts
January: +8.93pts
- *with Super Sub: +13.93pts
February: +5.57pts
March: +43.01pts
- *with Super Sub: +54.91pts
April: -1.18pts
May: -8.13pts
- *with Super Sub: -3.23pts
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 24/25
P/L +30.86pts | ROI 6% | Staked 503pts
August: -2.83pts
September: +8.29pts
October: +8.99pts
November: -9.62pts
December: +17.62pts
January: +8.66pts
February: -9.93pts
March: +2.73pts
April: +4.49pts
May: +2.46pts
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions Euro 2024
P/L 12.53pts | ROI 15.4% | Staked 81.25pts
Group Stage 1: -5pts
Group Stage 2: +2.85pts
Group Stage 3: +11.67pts
Last 16: -0.06pts
Quarter-final: +2.75pts
Semi-final: +1.82pts
Final: -1.50pts
Outrights (from Jake's Predictions column only)
24/25: +44.14pts | ROI +74% | Staked 59.5pts
25/26: +6.1pts | ROI +10% | Staked 61pts