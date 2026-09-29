Jake is our deputy football editor and his column, Jake's Predictions, is a profitable, weekly look at every round of Premier League fixtures and major tournaments.

Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 2024 - Present +107.36pts (ROI 7.5%)

1,425.65pts staked Outrights not included - scroll to bottom for separate P/L. Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 26/27 P/L -8.8pts | ROI -9% | Staked 97.8pts *With Super Sub: P/L +0.7pts | ROI 1% | Staked 97.8pts August: -16.75pts *with Super Sub: -10.25pts September: +7.95pts *with Super Sub: +10.95pts October: will be added at the end of the month Jake Osgathorpe's predictions World Cup 2026 P/L +37.24pts | ROI 21% | Staked 174.6pts Group Stage 1: +3.8pts Group Stage 2: +5.35pts Group Stage 3: +7.92pts Round of 32: +8.55pts Last 16: +2.52pts Quarter-final: +5.19pts Semi-final: +1.4pts Final + 3rd place playoff: +2.51pts Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 25/26 P/L +35.53pts | ROI 6.2% | Staked 569pts *with Super Sub: P/L +57.33pts | ROI 10% | Staked 569pts August: +8.54pts September: +11.59pts October: -9.44pts November: -20.02pts December: -3.34pts January: +8.93pts *with Super Sub: +13.93pts February: +5.57pts March: +43.01pts *with Super Sub: +54.91pts April: -1.18pts May: -8.13pts *with Super Sub: -3.23pts Jake Osgathorpe's predictions 24/25 P/L +30.86pts | ROI 6% | Staked 503pts August: -2.83pts September: +8.29pts October: +8.99pts November: -9.62pts December: +17.62pts January: +8.66pts February: -9.93pts March: +2.73pts April: +4.49pts May: +2.46pts Jake Osgathorpe's predictions Euro 2024 P/L 12.53pts | ROI 15.4% | Staked 81.25pts Group Stage 1: -5pts Group Stage 2: +2.85pts Group Stage 3: +11.67pts Last 16: -0.06pts Quarter-final: +2.75pts Semi-final: +1.82pts Final: -1.50pts Outrights (from Jake's Predictions column only) 24/25: +44.14pts | ROI +74% | Staked 59.5pts 25/26: +6.1pts | ROI +10% | Staked 61pts