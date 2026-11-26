Jake Osgathorpe with Saturday's Premier League tips. Jake's 26/27 Predictions record Matchday 11 previews - Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Football betting tips: Premier League 20:00 - N Forest vs Chelsea 1.5pt Wesley Fofana to win 2+ fouls at 2/1 (General) 0.5pt Wesley Fofana to win 2+ fouls and Liam Delap to commit 2+ folus at 31/10 (Best Price) 0.75pt James McAtee to be carded at 4/1 (General)* 0.5pt Nottingham Forest win to nil at 4/1 (General) *Player prop prices chosen with Super Sub Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Fourth-from-bottom Nottingham Forest are 6/4 marginal favourites as they welcome eighth-placed Chelsea, and while that may surprise some, it does make plenty of sense to me. Oliver Glasner's side sit sixth in the xG table through 11th games despite playing seven of the current top half teams in both the actual and expected table, highlighting how performances have been good despite a tough schedule. Chelsea were pumped by Leeds last weekend and, despite being in the top half, sit 14th in the xG table with a negative xG process (1.35 xGF and 1.62 xGA per game), which tells us that on average they concede more and better chances than they create. Not ideal, and it's why Xabi Alonso is under pressure.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso

Their attack has nosedived after a positive start too. Take out their win over struggling Manchester United which looks like an outlier, a game in which they were second best for the first half before taking over early in the second and playing against 10-men, and their last eight league games has seen them generate just 0.81 xGF per game. Joao Pedro's absence hasn't helped, nor has Alonso's tinkering, but even with the Brazilian forward they weren't creating at an elite level. He is expected to miss this game too for what it's worth. They haven't travelled well either, losing three of their last four with two coming to nil, unsurprising given they have only breached 0.85 xGF in one of those outings.

Forest boss Oliver Glasner

Forest have had a tough home schedule, facing last seasons Premier League winners and runners-up, a strong Leeds side and a solid Tottenham as well as newly-promoted Coventry, and their defensive process has been excellent, allowing just 1.02 xGA per game. I think it could be worth taking a swing on NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO WIN TO NIL at 4/1 for this game, especially with the Blues likely to be without Pedro and Moises Caicedo. A few more angles have piqued my interest, starting with cards. The referee appointment here is a good one, with Andy Madley averaging 4.67 cards per game in the Premier League this season. Nottingham Forest sit second in the standings for fouls per game this season (14.1), while Chelsea have drawn the second most cards from their opponents this term (3.55).

JAMES MCATEE gets the vote TO BE CARDED at 4/1. He has been carded four times already this season at an average of 0.40 per 90, and will be up against Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers here who are dangerous foul and card drawers. At least one opposing midfielder has been carded in all of Chelsea's last 10 league games, too so at a big price it's McAtee that gets the nod. The final bet is my favourite, which involves LIAM DELAP as he prepares to face his former club. The Forest striker has been foul crazy this season, as usual, averaging 2.22 fouls per 90, but is short enough in that market.

Ex-Chelsea striker Liam Delap now leads the line for Forest