“Today I felt that probably we are in a fragile moment, mentally. When we received a punch we didn't recover that strongly.”

Xabi Alonso’s strong words in his BBC Match of the Day post-game interview make you wonder just how often Premier League managers reveal their subconscious in front of the camera. Have we been oblivious to something even an amateur psychologist might notice: that anyone asked to ramble on about their team – their team; a role that consumes the mind – would inevitably start revealing the hidden longings and self-loathings of their psyche? Alonso is in a fragile moment, mentally. We are slow to realising this because we don’t tend to see suave men with strong jawlines as capable of vulnerability, especially not men who were born into celebrity and have starred in their industry ever since. But Alonso is not immune to self-doubt. He has received a punch – quite a few actually – and is yet to recover.

The first right hook was everything that happened at Real Madrid, a personal and professional calamity that deserves serious attention in the context of Alonso as a born winner, as the golden child. Until that point his playing career, then managerial career, had been perfection. Most of us are hardened against a fall by our mid-40s. Alonso, whose father Periko won La Liga titles as manager of Real Sociedad and Barcelona, has been clothed in the finest silks since birth. He had every right to assume disaster at Real Madrid could not possibly happen to someone like him. The fragility such failure must unveil, the new discovery of pain. Alonso looks like he is still scrambling to recover from the ignominy of being shunned by the dressing room and from experiencing a total loss of control - over his players, over his job, over his reputation. It was a desperate situation, one that would scar any of us, but most of all someone completely unaccustomed to defeat, to embarrassment. Little wonder he seemed to lose his self-assurance at Real, deploying 15 different formations in just 19 La Liga matches, according to Opta. Now Chelsea begins to make sense. Alonso has made 28 line-up changes across 11 Premier League games in charge. He has trialled five different formations, six different midfield combinations, and eight – eight – distinctive defensive lines (in a three or a four). This isn’t just a fragile moment, a punch to recover from. This is a lost soul.

Xabi Alonso has made plenty of changes with his Chelsea team

The contrast from his immaculate 2023/24 campaign at Bayer Leverkusen is stark. Alonso played the same 3-4-2-1 formation in every game across all competitions, losing just a single match - the Europa League final – and winning the Bundesliga title by 17 points, thanks, in part, to his extreme tactical consistency. The assumption was Alonso would return to the 3-4-2-1 and its rigid positional play, to the 3-box-3 system and the measured possession football, when he arrived at Stamford Bridge. The assumption was that Real was the blip, not Leverkusen. Almost everything he has tried so far has failed. And he has tried plenty. We’ve seen bizarre midfield combos like Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson ripped apart by Brentford; an ultra-narrow 4-3-2-1 inexplicably used against the ultra-narrow Sunderland defence, ending in a 1-0 defeat; and a strikerless 4-4-2 inevitably overwhelmed by a four-on-two in midfield against Roberto de Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur. That’s just three examples of Alonso’s tactical disasters, each one appearing as if it was picked by throwing a dart at a revolving board. Unsurprisingly, it adds up to a non-existent style of football exacerbating the chaos that has engulfed Stamford Bridge since BlueCo’s takeover. There will come a time – maybe soon – when Alonso’s single campaign of uninterrupted genius, 2023/24, will look like the clear outlier; a solitary year of success among five in top-flight management. That realisation may already have begun to dawn on Alonso, although his current fragility is just as likely experienced as a temporary glitch, requiring nothing more than a little patience until the world bends to his will, as it always has.

Chelsea were thrashed by Leeds on Saturday

That might explain the endless tinkering. When a life is as charmed as Alonso’s, it is only natural to assume all your tactical thoughts are good ones; that everything you touch will turn to gold. But being a successful manager requires humility, obsession, and adaptation to a cut-throat industry in constant flux, which is why world-class players almost never become world-class coaches. They lack the patience or the inclination to set aside their ego and learn a new trade from scratch; they lack the chip on the shoulder that motivates compulsive hard work. Alonso had a glittering career defined by a playing style of easy grace; dreamy diagonals effortlessly hit, their parabolas watched with smiling satisfaction by a man perfectly at ease with the world. Management began this way, too. Then came the fall. For a man of Alonso’s privilege the crisis unfolding at Chelsea will begin as confusing, but before long it will be marked with a deep existential fragility; with the dawning realisation that he is, after all, a mere mortal. Chelsea’s season will be defined by how Alonso copes with that shivering of the soul. Good luck with that.