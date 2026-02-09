Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 335.75pts | Returned 342.38pts | P/L +6.63pts | ROI 2%

Football betting tips: Premier League Tuesday 19:30 2pts Pascal Struijk 1+ total shot in Chelsea vs Leeds at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Struijk to score anytime at 12/1 (Betway) 1.5pts Harrison Armstrong to win 2+ fouls in Everton vs Bournemouth at 6/5 (bet365) 1pt Alex Scott 2+ total shots in Everton vs Bournemouth at 9/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.75pt Archie Gray to be carded in Spurs vs Newcastle at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Tuesday 20:15 - West Ham vs Man Utd 2pts Harry Maguire to win 1+ foul at evens (bet365) 1.5pts Crysencio Summerville 1+ shot on target at 6/5 (bet365) ***Wednesday and Thursday tips to follow Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Well, we have been going close, on the wrong side of some bad beats, but last weekend saw things go our way as we landed a healthy profit of +9.62pts. It was a lovely bounce back from an agonising gameweek 24, and now means we are in the green heading into the midweek round of matches. You may notice a few familiar selections among the staking plan, and that's quite simply because the bookmakers haven't reacted to the trends we are on at the moment, and when that's the case, we just have to grab our oar and row right back in.

Chelsea vs Leeds Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 4

Live odds, form and stats Both Chelsea and Leeds picked up big 3-1 wins last time out, putting the Blues fifth and keeping Leeds six points clear of the drop zone. The Whites beat won 3-1 in the reverse fixture, where Leeds' set-piece threat was a huge problem from Chelsea, scoring from a corner. That could well be the case again here given how these sides have operated this season, and so we'll go back in on PASCAL STRUIJK, backing him for 1+ TOTAL SHOT at 19/20 and TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/1. The Dutchman registered a shot last week against Nottingham Forest from within the six-yard box, as his aerial threat continues to pose problems for opponents.

Struijk has averaged 1.04 shots per 90 and seen the first bet land in all of his last five and 15 of his 22 league starts. Leeds continue to rank fourth for both set-piece xG and set-piece goals in the league this term, while Chelsea continue to struggle defending them. The Blues conceded yet again from a set-piece last weekend, the fourth in Liam Roseinor's seven games against English opponents, with Chelsea allowing 0.68 xG from dead-balls under their new manager. Last weekend saw a high-volume centre-back shooter Yerson Mosquera fire off three attempts, before that Jean-Claire Todibo had a shot from close-range for West Ham, and the game before that saw Maxence Lacroix had two shots for Palace and his teammate Chris Richards find the net. Hopefully Struijk can be the latest centre-back to cause Chelsea issues. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 13:25 (09/02/26)

Everton vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 5

Live odds, form and stats Everton's second half display at Fulham was excellent and extends their unbeaten run to five, with the win moving them up to eighth and just two points behind city rivals Liverpool. Bournemouth have found consistency too, also unbeaten in five, to move clear of trouble. This should be an exciting game, and we'll start our selections by returning to ALEX SCOTT 2+ SHOTS, which is still available at a huge 9/5 despite this bet landing in all of his last five. He fired three shots last weekend, and 17 in the five-game sample. Everton are a team who do concede plenty of shots, facing 14.9 shots per game over their last 11, which only enhances confidence in a repeat for Scott. The other angle of focus is around Everton's in-form foul-drawer, no, not Jack Grealish or Iliman Ndiaye, but HARRISON ARMSTRONG. The young Englishman has picked up the Grealish-mantle and has been winning a ridiculous number of fouls.

At Fulham he was fouled five times in 69 minutes, at Brighton it was four in 80, and in total since returning to the Toffees from his loan spell he's won 16 fouls at an average of 2.96 per 90. Up against a foul-heavy Bournemouth team, who have committed the second-most fouls in the league (302 - 12.1 per game), we'll back ARMSTRONG TO WIN 2+ FOULS at 6/5. Score prediction: Everton 2-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 13:25 (09/02/26)

Tottenham vs Newcastle Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Are Tottenham in a relegation battle? After last weekend they are just six points above the dotted line and sit third bottom of the 15-game form table with just 12 points from a possible 45. Yikes. Performances and results have been even worst at home too. Across the whole season, only Wolves (5) have collected fewer points in front of their own fans than Thomas Frank's men (10), who have won just two of 12 against Burnley on the opening day of the season and Frank's former side Brentford. Newcastle are also out of form, losing three straight as they travel to the capital, the Magpies now down in 12th. Eddie Howe's men have won just two of their 12 away games, so while it's hard to want to get Spurs on-side, it's equally as tough to trust Newcastle, especially as 6/4 favourites on the road.

Cards could be the way in, despite my initial hesitation with the appointment of Anthony Taylor, who only brandished two yellows last week. We'll back ARCHIE GRAY TO BE CARDED at 4/1 here, with it highly likely the young Englishman will again be deployed as a right-back. Gray has been carded four times in the league this season at an average of 0.43 per 90 which immediately makes this bet value, and I know all of those have come with him in central midfield, but he'll be properly tested here. Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall combine for 2.64 fouls won per 90 down Newcastle's left and will be getting fed at every opportunity you would imagine, given how strong they are as a duo. Score prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 13:25 (09/02/26)

West Ham vs Manchester United Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:15 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats West Ham were completely written off after losing at home to Nottingham Forest, a result that left them eight points from safety and winless in 10. Since then, the Hammers have been phenomenal, winning three of their four and losing only at Chelsea in a game they were 2-0 up in. The gap to safety is now just three points, with Nuno Espirito Santo looking to chase down his former employers. What a story that would be by the way. Nuno getting sacked by Forest after seven games, only to overtake them with his new side and consign them to relegation. Manchester United are red-hot too heading into this clash, so much so that that lad with the afro may have to actually shave his head. It's four straight wins for Michael Carrick, one more and the afro goes, with United fourth and five points clear of sixth. This should be a cracking game, and we are backing one of our friends from last week, CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE, once again. He's priced at 6/5 to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET so we will rinse and repeat here after he delivered last weekend.